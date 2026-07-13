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Charlize Theron Pokes Fun at Ozempic Rumors With Photos of Luxe Dining Experience After 'Skeleton' Comparisons: 'You Told Me to Eat'

Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron hit back at haters with an unbothered response.

July 13 2026, Updated 12:18 p.m. ET

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Charlize Theron claps back!

Theron was under fire recently when fans pointed out she looked noticeably thinner during the Paris premiere of The Odyssey on July 8.

The 50-year-old actress attended the premiere wearing a low-cut white-and-black lace Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson, prompting people to compare her to a "skeleton" online.

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'You Told Me to Eat'

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Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron captioned her photo with a cheeky response to the hate online.

On Sunday, July 12, she took to her Instagram account to share photos from a dinner at Tamayura, an omakase dining experience in New York City.

Captioning the post, "You told me to eat…Thank you for the best meal in NYC @nyctamayura," she was quick to poke fun at all the backlash she had received.

While she did not directly reference the recent headlines surrounding her weight, the timing of the post caught people's attention.

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Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA

Her fans gushed over the iconic response.

Fans praised her response in the comment section.

"Gurl you’re eating and SERVING 🔥🔥🔥," wrote one person.

"Well said! 😋👏❤️," commented a second.

A third said, "girl. you ATE. you EAT. period. 🔥."

"ICONIC shade to the jealous ones!!" Another added.

"Haters are gonna hate," left a fifth. "People are intimidated by a woman that is independent, gorgeous, and a bad a**. Keep doing you!"

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'Ozempic Had Her for Lunch'

Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA

People on social media did not hold back after seeing the original video.

Many people questioned whether Theron had received some help losing weight after videos from the red carpet circulated quickly online. They claimed her slimmer appearance could be due to GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, however, there is no evidence that the actress has used any of the popular weight-loss drugs.

The reactions to the clip were split.

One wrote, "...what’s left of the beautiful Charlize Theron after Ozempic had her for lunch."

"It's time for her to stop using Ozempic... she looks awful," said another.

With a third asking, "Who the h--- is this? This can't be Charlize Theron."

Others said she looks "stunning," and pointed out that "people age."

While she has not publicly commented on the accusations, her latest Instagram update seems to show she's unfazed by the comments.

Upcoming Premiere

Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA

'The Odyssey' will hit theaters on July 17.

The actress is currently promoting Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, which follows the story of Homer's classic poem. Playing the mythological nymph Calypso — the enchantress who holds Greek hero Odysseus captive on her island of Ogygia for seven years — she stars alongside fellow Hollywood A-Listers Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

The highly anticipated movie event is set to officially release in theaters on July 17, 2026, in the United States and the United Kingdom.

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