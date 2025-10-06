Did Charlize Theron Snub Johnny Depp? Actress Walks Right Past Movie Star at Paris Fashion Week Show: Watch
Oct. 6 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Did Charlize Theron purposely snub Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week?
In a viral video from last week, the actress was seen greeting French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, with a hug and kiss on the cheek, but Theron refrained from going over to Depp, who was standing very close to Brigitte but slightly behind her.
Charlize Theron Ignores Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week
Instead of stopping to say hello to the father-of-two, the blonde beauty walked out of frame.
There is a chance Theron genuinely didn't see Depp at the Dior show, as he was wearing a fedora hat and sunglasses despite the event being indoors.
One insider told a news outlet the speculation is "a nothing story," as "the event was hectic."
The two movie stars worked together on The Astronaut's Wife, which released in 1999.
While Charlize hasn't made her stance clear, it's possible she was keeping her distance due to the Pirates of the Caribbean star's drama with ex-wife Amber Heard, who lost her legal battle against him, where she claimed he abused her during their romance.
Johnny Depp's Comeback After Amber Heard Trial
While Johnny said Hollywood blacklisted him amid the scandal, which he claimed he was innocent of, he made a comeback in 2023, earning high praise at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in Jeanne Du Barry.
"This is a long time coming for Johnny; he was quite literally in exile," an insider told a news outlet. "But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again."
"He started with foreign productions, and now he’s back in the Hollywood fold," the source shared. "At one point, people predicted this day would never come, that he’d be ostracized from Hollywood forever, so this is very vindicating for him."
"He’s been in a much better headspace and, as a result, has been taking much better care of himself," the source explained. "He wants to come back his absolute best and have a full Phoenix rising arc."
Johnny Depp Felt 'Shunned'
In a recent interview, the actor opened up about feeling "shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed and canceled" when he departed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
"It literally stopped in a millisecond. Like, while I was doing the movie. They said, 'We'd like you to resign.' But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire,'" he recalled.
Johnny portrayed Gellert Grindelwald in the 2016 and 2018 Fantastic Beasts movies but was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third installment, which came out in 2022.