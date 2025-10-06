Did Charlize Theron Snub Johnny Depp? Actress Walks Right Past Movie Star at Paris Fashion Week Show: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Did Charlize Theron purposely snub Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week? In a viral video from last week, the actress was seen greeting French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, with a hug and kiss on the cheek, but Theron refrained from going over to Depp, who was standing very close to Brigitte but slightly behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlize Theron Ignores Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week

Source: mega Charlize Theron didn't greet Johnny Depp at a Dior Paris Fashion Week show.

Instead of stopping to say hello to the father-of-two, the blonde beauty walked out of frame. There is a chance Theron genuinely didn't see Depp at the Dior show, as he was wearing a fedora hat and sunglasses despite the event being indoors.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider told a news outlet the speculation is "a nothing story," as "the event was hectic." The two movie stars worked together on The Astronaut's Wife, which released in 1999. While Charlize hasn't made her stance clear, it's possible she was keeping her distance due to the Pirates of the Caribbean star's drama with ex-wife Amber Heard, who lost her legal battle against him, where she claimed he abused her during their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Depp's Comeback After Amber Heard Trial

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega In Amber Heard and her ex-husband's trial, she was found guilty of defaming him for portraying Depp as an abuser.

While Johnny said Hollywood blacklisted him amid the scandal, which he claimed he was innocent of, he made a comeback in 2023, earning high praise at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in Jeanne Du Barry. "This is a long time coming for Johnny; he was quite literally in exile," an insider told a news outlet. "But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Johnny Depp feels 'vindicated' after making a comeback in Hollywood.

"He started with foreign productions, and now he’s back in the Hollywood fold," the source shared. "At one point, people predicted this day would never come, that he’d be ostracized from Hollywood forever, so this is very vindicating for him." "He’s been in a much better headspace and, as a result, has been taking much better care of himself," the source explained. "He wants to come back his absolute best and have a full Phoenix rising arc."

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Depp Felt 'Shunned'

Source: mega The dad-of-two admitted he felt 'dumped and canceled' when he was pushed to resign from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.