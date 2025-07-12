Johnny Depp Opens Up About His Painful Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts': 'I Felt Shunned and Canceled'

Johnny Depp feels the sting of being let go from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a fallout linked to his tumultuous legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor described this particular dismissal as deeply hurtful, saying he was "shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed and canceled" following the defamation lawsuit he brought against Heard.

In an interview with a news outlet, Depp revealed his disbelief when he learned of the decision.

"It literally stopped in a millisecond," he shared. "Like, while I was doing the movie. They said, 'We'd like you to resign.' But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire."