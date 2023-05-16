Johnny Depp Receives Applause at Cannes Film Festival 1 Year After Amber Heard Trial: Photos
Johnny Depp seems to be doing just fine one year after his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard took place.
The 59-year-old star looked dapper as he walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 16.
The actor is promoting his film Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV.
Depp seemed excited to be back in the spotlight, as he took time to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans. When the Pirates of the Caribbean lead made his way into the theater, he received applause from attendees before sitting down. One person in the crowd even shouted, "Go Johnny!"
Depp sported a black suit as he posed for pictures on the red carpet.
Cannes Film Festival's chief Thierry Fremaux made a statement about Depp's controversial past, telling reporters: "I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it's the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework."
"If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film or the film was banned, we wouldn't be here talking about it. So we saw Maïwenn's film and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director," he continued. "This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France … I don't know why she chose him but it's a question you should ask Maïwenn."
"As for the rest, I'm the last person to be able to discuss all this," he concluded. "If there's one person in this world who didn't find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it's me. I don't know what it's about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor."
Back in April 2022, the defamation case brought against Heard by Depp was publicly broadcasted live for six weeks. The blonde beauty, 37, claimed Depp physically hurt her during their marriage.
The jury found Heard guilty of defaming Depp, leading him to receive a the multimillion-dollar payment. Depp still had to hand over $2 million to Heard for one count of defaming of his ex-wife.
