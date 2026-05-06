Charlize Theron, 50, Blasts Men Who Want to 'Make Love' With Her: 'Just F--- Me'

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Charlize Theron Isn't a Fan of Romance

Charlize Theron hates it whenever a guy says he wants to make love to her.



"I don't want you to make anything with me... just f*k me."



😲pic.twitter.com/Qosk1lcAvB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 6, 2026 Source: @MarioNawfal/X Charlize Theron recently appeared on an episode of Kareem Rahma's 'SubwayTakes' series.

She explained to Rahma that men who want to be intimate with her is a big "ick." "I dry-heave. It's very simple. Just don't f------- say it, because my v------ closes up," the South African native said. "All the ladies know what I'm talking about."

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'I Don't Want You to Make Anything With Me'

Source: @MarioNawfal/X Charlize Theron called men who want 'make love' with her an 'ick.'

Theron noted: "I don't want you to make anything with me, I want you to do something with me. Like, let's do it — well, don't say that either. That's f------ lame." "Just f--- me," the Mad Max actress simply stated. "Just say that." "Please don't make anything — especially not love," she chuckled.

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Charlize Theron Confessed She Slept With a 26-Year-Old

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Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube The Oscar winner told Alex Cooper on her 'Call Her Daddy' podcast that she once slept with a 26-year-old.

In a July 2025 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she dished all about her romantic life and how she once slept with a 26-year-old. "It’s not because I don’t want to be in relationships, but I’m seeing things for what they are," Theron said. “When I meet somebody, I can see where it’s going to go pretty quickly.” The Bombshell star noted she “used to be somebody in relationships who would lose herself” and would often “attract narcissists."

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Source: MEGA Charlize Theron admitted she 'attracts narcissists.'

"I've probably had three one night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old and it was really f------ amazing and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great okay,'" Theron quipped. The Fate of the Furious actress — who is a mom to daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 9 — has dated several high-profile men including actors Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend. She previously stated she's not interested in marriage and also told Cooper, 31, she doesn't have time for dating.

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The Oscar Winner Hates Dating Apps

Source: MEGA The 'Mad Max' star said she would 'lose herself' in relationships.