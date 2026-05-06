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Charlize Theron, 50, Blasts Men Who Want to 'Make Love' With Her: 'Just F--- Me'

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Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron made a candid confession about her s-- life recently.

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May 6 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

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Charlize Theron made a NSFW confession on a recent episode of Kareem Rahma's SubwayTakes series.

The Oscar winner, 50, candidly revealed she doesn't like it when men try to "make love" with her as she just wants to "f---" them without emotional attachments.

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Charlize Theron Isn't a Fan of Romance

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Source: @MarioNawfal/X

Charlize Theron recently appeared on an episode of Kareem Rahma's 'SubwayTakes' series.

She explained to Rahma that men who want to be intimate with her is a big "ick."

"I dry-heave. It's very simple. Just don't f------- say it, because my v------ closes up," the South African native said. "All the ladies know what I'm talking about."

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'I Don't Want You to Make Anything With Me'

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Source: @MarioNawfal/X

Charlize Theron called men who want 'make love' with her an 'ick.'

Theron noted: "I don't want you to make anything with me, I want you to do something with me. Like, let's do it — well, don't say that either. That's f------ lame."

"Just f--- me," the Mad Max actress simply stated. "Just say that."

"Please don't make anything — especially not love," she chuckled.

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Charlize Theron Confessed She Slept With a 26-Year-Old

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Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube

The Oscar winner told Alex Cooper on her 'Call Her Daddy' podcast that she once slept with a 26-year-old.

In a July 2025 appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she dished all about her romantic life and how she once slept with a 26-year-old.

"It’s not because I don’t want to be in relationships, but I’m seeing things for what they are," Theron said. “When I meet somebody, I can see where it’s going to go pretty quickly.”

The Bombshell star noted she “used to be somebody in relationships who would lose herself” and would often “attract narcissists."

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image of Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron admitted she 'attracts narcissists.'

"I've probably had three one night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old and it was really f------ amazing and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great okay,'" Theron quipped.

The Fate of the Furious actress — who is a mom to daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 9 — has dated several high-profile men including actors Sean Penn and Stuart Townsend.

She previously stated she's not interested in marriage and also told Cooper, 31, she doesn't have time for dating.

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The Oscar Winner Hates Dating Apps

image of Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA

The 'Mad Max' star said she would 'lose herself' in relationships.

"Who has f------ time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup? Like, I've got two children that have to go to school," Theron joked.

As for the "horrible" dating apps, the Golden Globe winner just isn't a fan. "It’s a clownshow. I’m sorry guys, but please…no. Not because I want to date you, but because I want to help you. I don’t want you shooting a f------ selfie of you in a closet with your hand in a jean pocket," she joked.

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