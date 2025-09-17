REALITY TV NEWS Chase Chrisley Blames Sister Savannah for Not Seeing His Parents Much Since They Left Prison: 'Nightmare' Source: @chasechrisley@savannahchrisley/Instagram Chase Chrisley blamed his sister Savannah for him not seeing his parents much since they left prison. Stacey Sanderson Sept. 17 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Chase Chrisley claimed he hasn’t seen his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, much since they were released from prison due to his issues with his sister Savannah Chrisley. During a conversation with his grandmother Nanny Faye Chrisley on the September 16 episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Chase shared he’s seen Todd and Julie “as much” as he can.

Chase Chrisley Claims He Saw Todd and Julie More 'When They Were Locked Up'

Source: Lifetime Chase Chrisley said Savannah Chrisley and him 'can't get along.'

“I mean, I haven't been able to go over there very much because it's Savannah, because she and I can't get along,” he said. While Nanny Faye told him he should just ignore her, Chase continued explaining his side. “Whenever I go over there, it makes the whole situation uncomfortable. And like, I'm not gonna make Grayson or my mom and my dad feel uncomfortable, just because me and Savannah can't get along, just because she's Vladimir Putin’s daughter.” In a confessional, Chase shared he saw his parents “more when they were locked up.” “Any chance I get to go over there and see my mom and see my dad, I'm taking it [but] my dad's also not skipped a beat, so he's busy,” he continued, referring to the situation as a “nightmare.” “I’ve gotten to go over there and spend one-on-one time with him. I've got to spend one-on-one time with my mom, so I'm very, very blessed.”

Chase Chrisley Claimed He Doesn't Speak to Savannah Chrisley

Source: @chasechrisley/instagram Chase Chrisley said his relationship with Savannah Chrisley is beyond repair.

Chase also told Nanny Faye he believes his fractured relationship with Savannah is beyond repair as they “don’t speak." While his grandmother advised him to put his best foot forward, Chase insisted Savannah doesn’t want a relationship with him. “She does, but she wants you to be in a better place. That's what she's saying,” Nanny Faye replied. Chase then questioned how Savannah would know how he’s doing if she isn't in his life. “Ever since mom and dad went away, she completely kicked me out of the family,” he stated. “She doesn't know what place I'm in, whatever. Savannah is a hypocrite. I love her, but stay the f--- out of my business. Don't talk about me. I won't talk about you, and we'll leave it at that.” “I just wanted to leave me alone, it's ridiculous,” he added. “I can't go see my mom and my dad without it being uncomfortable because of her.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley Aren't Getting Involved in Chase and Savannah's Problems

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Julie Chrisley isn't getting in between Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley's issues.

While Chase and Savannah have issues, Todd and Julie made it clear they are not going to get in between them. “Where Chase and Savannah are right now is an uncomfortable situation, but it's not one that I'm feeding into because one's not gonna get me over here to get me to talk about the one that's not here, and this one's not gonna get me to talk about the one that just left,” Todd said. “They're both my children, and I love them [equally]." “I don't have that luxury,” Julie stated. “I don't have my brother who I can go to and I can sit down and have dinner with, or fight and make up with, and that's how I feel.” Todd also noted he told Savannah and Chase “it's the greatest form of disrespect to me and your mother for y'all to ever be fighting, because every one of y'all were conceived from pure love.”

Todd Chrisley Talked to Savannah and Chase About Their Issues With One Another

Source: Lifetime Todd Chrisley advised Chase Chrisley to give Savannah Chrisley some time.