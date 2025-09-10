Savannah Chrisley Breaks Down as She's 'So Afraid' Brother Chase Will Die: He's a 'Blank Shell'
Savannah Chrisley broke down about her brother Chase Chrisley on the September 9 episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.
“As hard as I am [on him], there is some fear in me that something’s going to happen to Chase and it’s very valid,” Savannah said. “I mean, just in the way that he looks. Chase is not Chase. It’s literally, like, a blank shell.”
Savannah Said Chase Chrisley Is 'Not Who I Know as My Brother'
Savannah noted Chase has lost weight and has “rings around his eyes.”
“He’s not who I know as my brother,” she continued. “I feel like I’ve already buried my brother.”
Later in the episode, Savannah told her therapist she has put space between her and Chase for her own “self-protection.”
Savannah Chrisley Explains Why She Fears Chase Chrisley Will Die
“There’s a part of me that’s so afraid that he’s going to die that I don’t even want to have a relationship with him,” she shared. “If something were to happen to him, now I’m closed off enough to where, I would be devastated but I feel like I’ve been trying to grieve the loss of him little by little so when it happens it’s not a big bang.”
Savannah said watching her mom, Julie Chrisley, go through the death of her brother when he was younger was “heartbreaking."
“I have to mentally and emotionally prepare myself that when that time does come that I step in and I’m going to have to care for my parents because they’ll never be the same,” she elaborated. “It’s the only way that I know how to protect myself. Which is, just by letting Chase know, what he’s doing is wrong and it’s going to lead to a terrible endgame.”
- Savannah Chrisley Set Up Brother Chase in 'Treatment Facility' Amid His 'Downhill' Behavior: 'He Does Not Look Healthy'
- Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence After Convicted Parents Todd & Julie's Sentencing: Family Is 'Going Through Hell'
- Savannah Chrisley Doesn't 'Have Room' for 'Unhealthy' Relationships After Fallout With Sister Lindsie: 'I Don't Do Well With Constant Lies'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Savannah Chrisley Tried to Get Chase Into Rehab
As OK! reported, on the second episode of the show that aired on September 1, Savannah shared she tried persuading Chase to go to rehab for his drinking.
After Chase was arrested in January for being an alleged suspect in a bar fight, Savannah said she felt his behavior was continuing “to go further and further downhill,” which was having a negative impact on their relationship.
"I have tried to help him before he got arrested. I had set up for him to go to a treatment facility," she detailed. "I had already bought him a plane ticket, we had already gone through the whole intake process, and then he told me to ‘go f---' myself."
Chase Chrisley Doesn't Feel Like He Needs Rehab
Chase insisted he had “never been to rehab,” explaining he didn’t think he “needed it.”
"I mean, like, I'm not the type to, like, drink every day and wake up wanting a drink or craving a drink, or anything like that,” he added. “Just like, whenever I go, I go."