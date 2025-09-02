or
Savannah Chrisley Set Up Brother Chase in 'Treatment Facility' Amid His 'Downhill' Behavior: 'He Does Not Look Healthy'

Composite photo of Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram; @chasechrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley revealed she tried getting her brother Chase into rehab for alcohol.

Sept. 2 2025, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley revealed that she tried to persuade her brother Chase Chrisley to enter rehab for his drinking during the second episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which aired on September 1.

After Chase was arrested in January for being an alleged suspect in a bar fight, Savannah noted she felt his behavior was continuing “to go further and further downhill,” which was having a detrimental effect on their relationship.

Savannah Attempted to Get Chase Into Rehab

Photo of Chase and Savannah Chrisley
Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley said he didn't think he 'needed' rehab.

"I have tried to help him before he got arrested. I had set up for him to go to a treatment facility," she detailed. "I had already bought him a plane ticket, we had already gone through the whole intake process, and then he told me to ‘go f---' myself."

Chase insisted he had “never been to rehab,” explaining he didn’t think he “needed it.”

"I mean, like, I'm not the type to, like, drink every day and wake up wanting a drink or craving a drink, or anything like that,” he added. “Just like, whenever I go, I go."

Inside Chase's Arrest

Photo of Chase Chrisley
Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley said he 'hit rock bottom' when he got arrested.

Chase said he knows he “hit rock bottom” when he got arrested since he “ended up with a mugshot.”

Though his friend claimed he “got into a fight with one of the managers” at the bar and is “guessing” Chase “slapped him,” the reality star denied the incident, insisting he “wouldn’t slap somebody.” “Everybody there says I didn’t put my hands on anybody,” he claimed.

Savannah Chrisley Doesn't Believe Chase Is Sober

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley said she doesn't believe Chase is 'healthy.'

Despite Chase claiming he’s now sober since he's “stopped drinking and partying,” Savannah doesn't believe him due to “the way he looks.”

"It's just the reality of it,” she shared. “He does not look healthy. When cameras are on, he can turn it on for as long as he needs to, and that's the scary part."

Julie and Todd Chrisley Address Chase's Arrest

Photo of Chase and Julie Chrisley
Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Julie Chrisley said Chase's arrest broke her heart.

Julie Chrisley also addressed her son’s issues, noting the situation “breaks her heart."

"[It was] the worst possible thing as a parent that you can think of is the thought that he is conducting himself in a way that is just leading to down a bad path," she added.

Todd Chrisley piped in to say he wasn’t “shocked” as he’d warned Chase to stop drinking for a while.

"There was nothing in a bar that was going to bring you no good fortune,” he added.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

