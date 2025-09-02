REALITY TV NEWS Savannah Chrisley Set Up Brother Chase in 'Treatment Facility' Amid His 'Downhill' Behavior: 'He Does Not Look Healthy' Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram; @chasechrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley revealed she tried getting her brother Chase into rehab for alcohol. Stacey Sanderson Sept. 2 2025, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley revealed that she tried to persuade her brother Chase Chrisley to enter rehab for his drinking during the second episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which aired on September 1. After Chase was arrested in January for being an alleged suspect in a bar fight, Savannah noted she felt his behavior was continuing “to go further and further downhill,” which was having a detrimental effect on their relationship.

Savannah Attempted to Get Chase Into Rehab

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Chase Chrisley said he didn't think he 'needed' rehab.

"I have tried to help him before he got arrested. I had set up for him to go to a treatment facility," she detailed. "I had already bought him a plane ticket, we had already gone through the whole intake process, and then he told me to ‘go f---' myself." Chase insisted he had “never been to rehab,” explaining he didn’t think he “needed it.” "I mean, like, I'm not the type to, like, drink every day and wake up wanting a drink or craving a drink, or anything like that,” he added. “Just like, whenever I go, I go."

Inside Chase's Arrest

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Chase Chrisley said he 'hit rock bottom' when he got arrested.

Chase said he knows he “hit rock bottom” when he got arrested since he “ended up with a mugshot.” Though his friend claimed he “got into a fight with one of the managers” at the bar and is “guessing” Chase “slapped him,” the reality star denied the incident, insisting he “wouldn’t slap somebody.” “Everybody there says I didn’t put my hands on anybody,” he claimed.

Savannah Chrisley Doesn't Believe Chase Is Sober

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley said she doesn't believe Chase is 'healthy.'

Despite Chase claiming he’s now sober since he's “stopped drinking and partying,” Savannah doesn't believe him due to “the way he looks.” "It's just the reality of it,” she shared. “He does not look healthy. When cameras are on, he can turn it on for as long as he needs to, and that's the scary part."

Julie and Todd Chrisley Address Chase's Arrest

Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram Julie Chrisley said Chase's arrest broke her heart.