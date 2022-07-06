Stokes, who is currently filming the upcoming season on location in South Carolina, spoke out about the tragedy via his agent, stating, "I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ."

Later on, the actor took to social media to express his thoughts, sharing, "Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered."