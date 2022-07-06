Tragic AccidentChase Stokes 'Outer Banks' Body Double Killed During Hit-and Run
The cast of Outer Banks has suffered an unimaginable loss. The stunt-double for Chase Stokes, who plays protagonist John B in the hit Netflix series, was tragically killed in a hit and run accident on Tuesday, July 6, in Charleston.
According to Radar, 22-year-old Alexander 'AJ' Jennings died in a double hit and run. Per authorities, the stand-in was walking down the street in the early morning hours when he was hit by a car that fled the scene. In an even more horrific turn of events, another vehicle ran over Jennings' body and took off before he was found in the middle of the road at 2:30 a.m.
Stokes, who is currently filming the upcoming season on location in South Carolina, spoke out about the tragedy via his agent, stating, "I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ."
Later on, the actor took to social media to express his thoughts, sharing, "Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered."
"Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you'd come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art," Stokes continued in his post. "Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless."
"AJ was a beautiful, kind soul and a bright light every day on set," his casting agency wrote in the announcement of the body double's death. "He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."
After Jennings was found, he was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was pronounced dead at 3:13 a.m. The sheriff's office said its traffic services unit is handling the investigation and charges haven't been filed as of yet. Charleston police continue to seek information on the initial vehicle involved.