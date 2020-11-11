Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Admits She's 'Happy' & In Love With Chase Stokes

Still going strong! Madelyn Cline couldn’t help but gush over her relationship with her Outer Banks costar, Chase Stokes.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 10, the outlet asked if she was in love with the 28-year-old, to which Cline, 22, smiled and nodded her head.

“It’s really cool,” the blonde beauty shared. “Love is tight. It’s cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person … I feel very happy.”

Fans surmised that Cline and Stokes — who play Sarah Cameron and John B., respectively, on the Netflix series — were an item before they confirmed anything.

In June, the two made their relationship official via Instagram. “Cats outta the bag ❤️,” Stokes captioned a shot of them on the beach.

So, why did the pair wait to go public for so long? “I think the show coming out was already a pretty big life change, and we were also just starting the whole quarantine process and that is a huge life change and going through a global pandemic … I think we were just wanting to give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh and just kind of keep that to ourselves,” she said. “It’s also one of those thing where at some point, you’re just like, ‘Yeah.'”

“People were already speculating. People knew,” she shared. “People knew before we said anything. We’re horrible liars.”

The duo — who also starred in Kygo’s “Hot Stuff” music video in September — are adjusting to working alongside one another every day while they film season 2 of the Netflix series.

“We definitely have boundaries. I think because we were friends before this, and we understood how we worked as individuals before we were seeing each other, we knew how we were professionally and we knew what each other’s personal boundaries were for certain things,” she revealed.

“Just as a rule, we never bring anything negatively to set if, you know, say there’s a disagreement or whatever, or if there’s a conversation that needs to be had that could potentially rain on his parade for that day, that’s never something that happens before work. … We go to set, we’re individuals, and we are still, at the very minimum, we are best friends and we are partners and we are screen partners, so we’re there to support each other.”