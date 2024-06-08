'Frail' Kate Middleton Is 'Still Recovering' as Her 'Doctors Haven’t Given Her the Green Light to Get Back to Work Fulltime Yet'
Kate Middleton is resting up amid her cancer battle, and it doesn't look like she'll be returning to the spotlight anytime soon.
“She’s still recovering, and her doctors haven’t given her the green light to get back to work fulltime yet. Going through chemotherapy has been particularly rough on her,” the source dished. “Kate was already skinny to begin with, so she’s very frail and afraid she won’t be able to give her all to an official engagement right now.”
According to the insider, the palace might be extra protective of her appearance amid her cancer treatments, which can cause one to lose hair and weight.
“She’s been away so long that she’ll be under the intense glare of the spotlight — people will be analyzing every tiny detail of her appearance,” said the source, noting that the princess “wouldn’t want to show up looking anything less than her best. Everyone has always expected her to be perfect at all times.”
The source claims the mom-of-three, 42, will release another video first before appearing in public, but "even that will be nerve-wracking."
She “has been subjected to so many conspiracy theories since she got sick. Who knows what people will come up with next?” said the source. “It’s sad because she could do a lot of good if she visited fellow cancer patients as Charles did recently, and she’s under an enormous amount of pressure to get back to public service. But it’s also understandable that she’d want to stay in hiding.”
As OK! previously reported, Kate made the shocking announcement in March.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Since then, she's been laying low, and it doesn't look like she'll appear at Trooping the Colour in June.
"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Kinsey Schofield shared.
