President Joe Biden Accompanies First Lady Jill Biden To Medical Appointment

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

In sickness and in health!

President Joe Biden supported his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, by accompanying her to the Walter Reed National Medical Center as she underwent a medical procedure earlier this week.

joe jill biden
Source: mega

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 11, the political power couple arrived at the Bethesda, Md., locale, where the longtime education professional was scheduled to have a small lesion removed above her right eye.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN & FIRST LADY JILL HOLD HANDS FOR WHITE HOUSE RETURN AFTER 'THREE AMIGOS' SUMMIT IN MEXICO — PICS

The FLOTUS’ medical team purportedly recommended she undergo the outpatient procedure, which consists of “cutting away thin layers of skin,” per the Mayo Clinic, out of caution after a skin cancer screening.

“Each thin layer is looked at closely for signs of cancer,” the nonprofit elaborated of the procedure, noting that while “the process keeps going until there are no signs of cancer,” that “most” patients are able to go “home after surgery and don’t need to stay in a hospital.”

The pair’s trip to the medical center comes hours after the Commander-in-Chief addressed the controversy surrounding the potentially classified documents found in his office last November while speaking at a conference in Mexico City, Mexico.

joe jill biden
Source: mega
"Let me get rid of the easy one first. People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously,” Biden explained of the controversy while attending the North American Leaders Summit on Tuesday, January 10.

DONALD TRUMP CALLS OUT FBI TO RAID PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S 'MANY HOMES' AFTER CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DISCOVERED AT ONE OF HIS FORMER OFFICES

As such, 46 alleged that his team took the proper course of action upon stumbling across the documents, handing them off to the National Archives shortly after finding them in a locked cabinet.

Source: OK!

"They did what they should have done. They immediately called the [National Archives] … turned them over to the Archives,” he explained, noting that though he was “briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office," he was still unsure of their contents.

I don't know what's in the documents,” he explained. “My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were."

The Hill previously reported on the FLOTUS’ recent medical procedure.

OK! Logo

