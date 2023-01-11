President Joe Biden Accompanies First Lady Jill Biden To Medical Appointment

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 11, the political power couple arrived at the Bethesda, Md., locale, where the longtime education professional was scheduled to have a small lesion removed above her right eye.

The FLOTUS’ medical team purportedly recommended she undergo the outpatient procedure, which consists of “cutting away thin layers of skin,” per the Mayo Clinic, out of caution after a skin cancer screening.