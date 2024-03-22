'Leave Him Alone': Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump's 'Unimpeachable' Right to Privacy Despite His Father Being a Public Figure
Chelsea Clinton brought up her personal experiences to advocate for Barron Trump's right to privacy, especially now that he is a legal adult.
During a recent appearance on The View, the former first daughter, now 44 years old, addressed the ongoing debate on how the media should cover former President Donald Trump's son.
Chelsea's involvement in this discussion stems from her own past as a presidential child.
At only 12 years old, she became the first daughter when her father, Bill Clinton, took office as the 42nd president of the United States. Chelsea's transition into adulthood under the public eye was met with a lot of scrutiny and controversy at the time.
The View host Ana Navarro asked Chelsea what she thought about the fact that some people in the media have said Barron, who rarely steps into the spotlight, is officially "fair game" to criticize since he's "no longer a child."
The former first daughter answered, "I think he’s a private citizen. I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone."
She noted that the older Trump children have willingly entered the public domain and taken on roles as their father's campaign surrogates, setting them apart from Barron's situation.
Chelsea's stance on protecting the privacy of political children is not new. Following Donald's inauguration in 2017, she had previously defended Barron against online harassment, asserting his right to have a normal childhood.
Her tweet from that time encapsulates her belief: "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid."
Former NBC senior executive Mike Sington sparked the online discourse when he wrote and then swiftly deleted a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a photo of the former first son on Wednesday, saying Barron is "fair game now" after his 18th birthday.
Sington told outlets why he removed the tweet.
"I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," the statement said. "Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive."