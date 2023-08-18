Donald Trump 'Makes No Sense' and 'Looks Drunk' in 'Alarming' Video to Fans: 'Does He Need Medical Help?'
Huh?! Donald Trump's latest video left viewers completely confused, as numerous social media users began to question whether the former president was intoxicated while making a speech.
On Thursday, August 17, Trump addressed the public in a message uploaded to his social media platform, Truth Social, reiterating previously made statements against President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith and expressing his anger over the four indictments he has faced within the last six months.
"So now that I have full subpoena power because of the freedom of speech sham indictment by crooked Joe Biden, deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the unselect January 6th committee — they are unselect indeed — of political hacks and thugs has illegally destroyed all of their records and their documents," Trump claimed.
"So they took all of their records, all of their documents, they reported it, tried to get me indicted and probably did, and then they destroyed everything," he continued. "This is unthinkable and the fake political indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn."
Trump, 77, concluded: "The system is rigged and and corrupt. Very much like the presidential election of 2020, and we have plenty of proof on that. We are a nation in decline but we’ll turn it around. We have no choice."
After the video circulated around the media, Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBCUniversal, pointed out the ex-POTUS' "alarming" behavior during his speech.
"Trump just posted this to Truth Social, and it’s alarming. He makes no sense at all. His words are garbled and slurred, his hair is mussed. He’s swaying, blinking excessively, and sweating. It’s actually frightening. Does he need medical help?" Sington tweeted on Thursday evening, causing people to express similar reactions to the viral video.
"Yes of course. He's heading for a breakdown sooner rather than later. Wait for him to meet the Fulton County booking," one Twitter user wrote, as another added, "I think he's intoxicated.....it's probably the speech he is going to say this Monday ... maybe he thinks it's Monday already."
"It looks like he’s drunk, but supposedly he doesn’t drink!" a third noted, while a fourth insisted: "He certainly doesn't seem to be well! If he were a drinker, I'd say he was a bit tipsy, but he doesn't drink alcohol."