Kathy Griffin's Estranged Husband Randy Bick Found 2 Days After She Hired Private Investigator to Locate Him

By:

Mar. 22 2024, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Randy Bick is no longer missing two days after estranged wife Kathy Griffin hired a private investigator to track his location so she could serve him with divorce papers.

Although it is unclear exactly when he came back into contact with Griffin or the court, the comedienne was able to file the paperwork on Thursday, March 21, and Bick responded to them on Friday, March 22.

Kathy Griffin filed for divorce from the marketing executive on Friday, December 29.

According to the divorce documents, the marketing executive is requesting spousal support and for his legal fees to be paid by his soon-to-be ex-wife, per their prenup.

As OK! previously reported, the pair split in December 2023 citing "irreconcilable differences" after nearly four years of marriage.

Griffin and Bick started dating in 2011.

The My Life on the D-List star appeared to acknowledge the breakup in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Well…s---. This sucks."

Fans rushed to the comments section with words of support. One person penned, "I'm so sorry Kathy. You guys have been through a lot together. I know your friends will be there for you and that it is as amicable as a parting can bel," and another said, "I am so sorry to hear this. Sending you lots of love."

Griffin and Bick got married on January 1, 2020.

Although Griffin asked Bick to leave their shared home after their split, the 63-year-old claimed her ex had "not been in contact with her or told [her] where he is residing or staying" since then.

She then contacted a private investigator to track him down, but according to her legal filing, that too "had been unsuccessful" at the time. It is unclear if the PI eventually found him or if he responding to the filing of his own accord.

Griffin hired a private investigator to find her ex.

This isn't the first time the exes have called it quits since they started dating in 2011. The pair took a "break" in 2018, but rekindled their relationship in 2019.

"We just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together. We've now been together over eight years," Griffin explained in an interview. "Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and realized, this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work. And you know, it was just one of those things where, it was a lot of pressure."

