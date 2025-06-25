Chelsea Handler Fans Rave Over 'Gorgeous' Star's Bikini Body While She Vacations With Family in Greece: Photos
Chelsea Handler kicked off her summer by embarking on a vacation with her loved ones.
"My sister had a big birthday, so we took a big trip with the women in our family. My sisters, my nieces, our cousins, and our aunt!" the comedian captioned an Instagram upload from Tuesday, June 24. "Thank you Greece, for all the ice!"
Chelsea Handler's Vacation Photos
The photos showed Handler, 50, eating and drinking with her relatives, the group in the ocean and the star playing chess by the pool with one of her nieces.
Another shot pictured the author flaunting her abs in a red two-piece swimsuit, while an additional snap saw Handler sitting next to a cat.
"There were stray cats everywhere. That was ours," she shared of the feline in the comments section.
The Star Showed Off Her Bikini Body
Fellow celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Courteney Cox and Paige DeSorbo "liked" the post, while one fan raved, "Greece looks good on you @chelseahandler ❤️."
"I can't love this enough! Greece is my happy place 💙 @chelseahandler you look ethereal!" gushed another person, while a third penned, "Gorgeous happy queens."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The red swimsuit appeared to be the same one she wore to go skiing for her 50th birthday.
As OK! reported, the comic used to hit the slopes for her special day completely topless, but "my nephews asked me to stop," she revealed on the SiriusXM show "What a Joke With Tom and Fortune."
"And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," Handler explained. "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for."
"And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them," Hander continued of why she does her annual tradition with more clothes on nowadays. "You know? I don't wanna be like a joke."
While on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, she confessed she was microdosing LSD as she was skiing with her gal pals.
"Drugs can help so many people. I'm not talking about street drugs like cocaine and heroin, those are bad," she cautioned. "I'm talking about like psilocybin and LSD and natural drugs that actually can, you know, they treat depression and they help people have more fun."
The former Chelsea Lately host insisted it isn't "dangerous" and said the drug just "heightens whatever experience you're having."