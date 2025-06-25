Chelsea Handler Fans Rave Over 'Gorgeous' Star's Bikini Body While She Vacations With Family in Greece: Photos

The red swimsuit appeared to be the same one she wore to go skiing for her 50th birthday.

As OK! reported, the comic used to hit the slopes for her special day completely topless, but "my nephews asked me to stop," she revealed on the SiriusXM show "What a Joke With Tom and Fortune."

"And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," Handler explained. "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for."

"And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them," Hander continued of why she does her annual tradition with more clothes on nowadays. "You know? I don't wanna be like a joke."