Chelsea Handler Strips Down to Her Bra and Panties to Go Skiing on Her 50th Birthday: Watch
Chelsea Handler is looking fit, fabulous (and probably freezing) at 50!
On Tuesday, February 25, the comedienne continued her annual tradition of stripping down to her undies and hitting the slopes for a refreshing ski session on her birthday.
"Today is the day I turn 50!" Handler captioned the video shared to her Instagram, which revealed her speeding down a snow-covered hill in a matching red pair of bra and panties. "Today is also the day my 7th book, I’LL HAVE WHAT SHE’S HAVING, is out."
"Give it to someone you love who needs a little boost or injection of confidence. If you want the recipe, baby I got it!!" she continued. "#MidCenturyJoyThanks to all the chicks that showed up to ski in their 👙."
Fans flooded the comments section with love and support for the bold 50-year-old television personality.
One follower penned, "Happy birthday to the queen of confidence and kindness. ❤️❤️," and another chimed in, "Yaaaaasssss Queen!!!! Happy 50th Birthday!!!! 🎂 🎿🔥 XOXO."
A third person gushed, "What a life you have created for yourself, Chelsea!! There is a reason why so many people love you and it is largely because of all the love you give!! Happy Birthday! Such fun celebrating with you on skis!!!"
Last year, Handler sported a matching blue set of skivvies as took on the slopes.
"Multi-tasking on my 49th! ⛷️🎊🎉🎈," she captioned the clip.
On her 48th birthday, she posted a video of herself dressed in a bra with the Canadian and American flags emblazoned on it, a pair of black underwear, a black beanie and ski goggles.
Back in 2014, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Handler revealed why she doesn't mind being nude — or nearly nude — on camera.
"I think it's very empowering for me. I like to be naked because I don't take my body seriously," she explained at the time. "I know people do and that's nice for them, but I think bodies are so silly ... and you're so vain in this business."
Handler also joked that by sharing so many topless pictures of herself, she was getting ahead of the hackers who try to steal intimate photos of celebrities from their phones or computers.
"Nobody is ever going to make money from a naked picture of me because I'll sell it to you for free," she quipped.