Chelsea Handler Micro-Dosed on LSD When She Went Skiing in a Bikini on Her 50th Birthday: 'It Heightens the Experience'
Chelsea Handler has no problem discussing her "love" for "micro-dosing" drugs.
On the Thursday, March 27, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress revealed she's a big fan of natural substances and wants to end the "annoying stigmatization" that people have about them.
"Drugs can help so many people," the blonde beauty, 50, insisted to Jimmy Kimmel, 57. "I'm not talking about street drugs like cocaine and heroin, those are bad. I'm talking about like psilocybin and LSD and natural drugs that actually can, you know, they treat depression and they help people have more fun."
Handler confessed she was even taking micro-doses of LSD when she slipped on a bikini to go skiing to celebrate her 50th birthday last month with several gal pals.
The former Chelsea Lately host insisted it isn't "dangerous" and explained the drug just "heightens whatever experience you're having."
"I celebrated with about 30 other women and we all skied in our bathing suits, we all took LSD — maybe not some of the people if they're mothers and they don't want to be called out on Jimmy Kimmel — let's say not everybody took it," Handler quipped.
"It just enhances the day, whatever day you're having, it just makes it better," she insisted. "If you're having a great experience, you're going to have an extra great experience."
The star shared a video of her adventure on Instagram, showing her going down the slopes in an orange two-piece, a dark beanie and ski gear.
Handler admitted she shares her goods with everyone and even did so at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party this year.
"Oh my God, I was giving it out to everyone. I was like, 'Take this you're going to have a great time,' and people were like, 'Okay,'" she recalled.
As OK! reported, the star sparked romance rumors with Best Actor nominee Ralph Fiennes at the bash since they were seen leaving arm in arm.
However, she clarified a few days later they were just friends, explaining "all that happened" was that they "went from one party to another party" and were "with a group of people."
In fact, Handler revealed she had actually been dating a mystery man for around nine months.
"I have someone that I'm seeing now that I'm very attracted to and that I like having s-- with, and so that's a really good like nice little thing I have going," she confessed.