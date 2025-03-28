Chelsea Handler Micro-Dosed on LSD When She Went Skiing in a Bikini on Her 50th Birthday: 'It Heightens the Experience'

Chelsea Handler wants to spread the love when it comes to doing 'natural drugs.'

On the Thursday, March 27, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the actress revealed she's a big fan of natural substances and wants to end the "annoying stigmatization" that people have about them.

"Drugs can help so many people," the blonde beauty, 50, insisted to Jimmy Kimmel , 57. "I'm not talking about street drugs like cocaine and heroin, those are bad. I'm talking about like psilocybin and LSD and natural drugs that actually can, you know, they treat depression and they help people have more fun."

The author said she 'micro-doses' on the substance to 'heighten' experiences.

The former Chelsea Lately host insisted it isn't "dangerous" and explained the drug just "heightens whatever experience you're having."

Handler confessed she was even taking micro-doses of LSD when she slipped on a bikini to go skiing to celebrate her 50th birthday last month with several gal pals.

"I celebrated with about 30 other women and we all skied in our bathing suits, we all took LSD — maybe not some of the people if they're mothers and they don't want to be called out on Jimmy Kimmel — let's say not everybody took it," Handler quipped.

"It just enhances the day, whatever day you're having, it just makes it better," she insisted. "If you're having a great experience, you're going to have an extra great experience."

The star shared a video of her adventure on Instagram, showing her going down the slopes in an orange two-piece, a dark beanie and ski gear.