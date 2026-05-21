Chelsea Handler Blasts 'Racist' and 'Sexist' Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe After Kevin Hart Roast: 'I Don't Find Those Jokes Funny'
May 21 2026, Updated 7:41 a.m. ET
Chelsea Handler is speaking out after the recent comedy roast of Kevin Hart sparked controversy — and put fellow comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe in her crosshairs.
On the Wednesday, May 20, episode of the “Den Cole’s Funny Knowing You” podcast, Handler didn’t hold back as she addressed what she saw on stage.
“I knew enough about Tony and Shane — they’re racists, they’re bigots, they’re sexist,” she said.
She went on to explain that much of the material from the roast crossed a clear line for her.
“I don’t find those jokes funny,” she added, referencing comments Gillis made about Hart’s height during the event, including a line saying Hart is so short “they’re gonna have to lynch him from a bonsai tree.”
Handler responded directly to that material, drawing a firm boundary.
“Lynching Black people is not a joke,” she said. “It’s worse than rape.”
Handler pushed back on the overall tone of the event, saying Hart deserved a different kind of comedy treatment. Handler said the energy around the roast felt off from the start.
“There was so much disgustingness, I knew it was gonna be a gross vibe,” she said.
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The comedian also brought up Hinchcliffe’s jokes about Sheryl Underwood’s late husband, Michael Sparkman, who died by suicide in 1990. The moment has continued to fuel debate, even as some involved have defended the roast format.
Underwood herself recently appeared on Gillis’ podcast and said, “Sometimes humor is the thing.”
While Hinchcliffe’s team did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Gillis responded via Page Six, saying, “This is a big moment for Chelsea. I am glad she’s capitalizing. Good for her. We’re all rooting for her. Anyway, come see me on July 17th at the football stadium in Philly.”
As OK! previously reported, Handler herself also became part of the roast lineup during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart, where she took aim at Hinchcliffe with a series of sharp jokes tied to his politics and past controversies.
She referenced his appearance at Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign rally and other moments that have drawn criticism online.
“Tony Hinchcliffe is here. Tony is what happens when women don't have safe access to abortion care,” she joked during her set.
“Tony lives in Texas, where abortion is illegal,” she continued. “But on the upside, if you see him doing comedy, there's a pretty good chance your uterus will start dry heaving on its own.”
She also added more pointed jokes about his public persona.
“Tony's a real guy's guy, or what's more commonly known as a 'bottom.' Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first,” she said, drawing laughs from the audience.
“Tony, quick question, if you're here, who's keeping Joe Rogan's b---- in their mouth?” she added.
Hinchcliffe later fired back during his own set, calling Handler a “cold frigid b----.”