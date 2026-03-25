Chelsea Handler Cracks Hilarious Joke About What She Found in the Fridge When She Moved Into RFK Jr.'s Old Home

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Chelsea Handler can't stop cracking jokes about the drama she endured when she unknowingly bought Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Los Angeles, Calif., home. "That was a mistake, obviously," the comedian declared on the Wednesday, March 25, episode of The View, noting she didn't know he was the seller since the sale was made through a "blind trust."

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Chelsea Handler 'Regrets' Buying RFK Jr.'s House

Source: @theview/youtube Chelsea Handler joked she found 'unpasteurized b----- milk' in the fridge of RFK Jr.'s old home.

"I had the house inspected and it turned into a big disaster," she continued. "I regret it." "The good news is — it's taken me four years — but I've rebuilt the house," the former late-night talk show host said. "It's beautiful now, I just moved in last week. So the drama is over!" "It was a blind trust. I bought it in a blind trust and he sold it in a blind trust," Handler explained. "Which he should only sell things in a blind trust, because the house was in the same shape as our Health and Human Services department."

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Source: @theview/youtube The comedian didn't know she was buying the politician's home because it was sold through a blind trust.

"So the fridge wasn't filled with our new diet, with the meat at the top?" asked guest co-host Abby Huntsman, referring to how the politician rearranged the food pyramid. "No, just unpasteurized b----- milk," the Uganda Be Kidding Me author quipped. "That's what it was filled with."

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Chelsea Handler Jokes the House Gave Her Herpes

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Source: mega Chelsea Handler teased that the home gave her 'chlamydia, herpes and measles.'

The stand-up comic also joked about the home while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. "There [were] a lot of problems with the house — I blame him — and that didn’t get caught during inspection," she spilled. "And a lot of drama with the house. But I did just move in for the first time yesterday. So, I’m good." Handler humorously said the property led to health complications, saying, "I mean, I have chlamydia, herpes and what else does he have? Oh, measles. I have chlamydia, measles and herpes. But no, it’s okay now."

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The Home Had a 'Toxic Environment'

Source: @theview/youtube The actress spent four years renovating the property before moving in.

Handler first dished on the house drama on her podcast, revealing the home "didn't even have a proper foundation." "When they opened up the house, they were like, 'this house is the most toxic environment, you cannot live here for at least two years,''' she recalled of the mess.

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Source: mega Chelsea Handler said RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' home didn't have a proper foundation.