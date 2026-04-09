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Chelsea Handler Gushes Over Nicole Kidman's Single Era After Keith Urban Split: 'Someone Is Having a Good Time!'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler praised Nicole Kidman’s latest racy photoshoot and assumed she was ‘having a good time’ in her single era after divorcing Keith Urban.

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April 9 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

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Chelsea Handler is here for Nicole Kidman's single era.

The Australian actress, 58, turned heads on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Margo's Got Money Troubles, posing in a sleek, body-hugging coordinated set.

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Nicole Kidman Posed in a Body-Hugging Dress

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Photo of Nicole Kidman posed in a skintight coordinated set for the premiere of 'Margo's Got Money Troubles.'
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman posed in a skintight coordinated set for the premiere of 'Margo's Got Money Troubles.'

In the sultry snaps, Kidman wore her signature strawberry-blonde hair in a tousled ponytail, complete with playful curtain bangs.

The Schiaparelli black-and-white long-sleeve and pencil skirt set hugged her curves perfectly, featuring sheer elements and a belt at her midsection to highlight her tiny waist. She finished the look with sassy, black open-toed heels

"Margo’s Got Money Troubles 🖤," she captioned photos ahead of the premiere via Instagram.

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Chelsea Handler Teased Nicole Kidman's Single Era

Photo of Chelsea Handler teased that Nicole Kidman was 'having a good time' in her single era.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler teased that Nicole Kidman was 'having a good time' in her single era.

Kidman had endless supporters – including famous friends – cheering her on in the comments section, hailing her new single era following her split from Keith Urban.

"Someone is having a good time," Handler, 51, teased.

"Forever smoking," Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk added.

"Every time I see Nicole, I forget where I'm at for a second because I'm distracted by how beautiful she is," said one admiring fan. "You're stunning."

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Nicole Kidman Finalized Her Divorce From Keith Urban in January

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were reportedly living separately before she filed for divorce in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were reportedly living separately before she filed for divorce in September 2025.

Kidman has been serving looks ever since filing for divorce from the "Let It Roll" singer, 58, in September 2025. At the time, multiple outlets reported that the couple, who tied the knot in 2006, had been living separately "since the beginning of the summer."

The pair finalized their divorce in January, reaching a custody agreement for their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The actress was granted 306 days a year with them, while the "One Too Many" singer would have every other weekend, according to documents obtained by a news outlet.

Nicole Kidman Broke Silence on Her Divorce Last Month

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were reportedly living separately before she filed for divorce in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman publicly addressed her divorce for the first time in March 2026.

Kidman addressed her public divorce for the first time last month, telling fans she's doing "all right."

"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good," she told Variety on March 11. "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect."

The Stepford Wives actress emphasized the exes remain focused on coparenting their children, adding, "I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

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