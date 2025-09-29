or
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Last Appearance Was 3 Months Before Shocking Split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were last seen together three months before their shocking split.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hadn't made a public appearance in quite some time prior to their shocking split, which was revealed on Monday, September 29.

The couple was last seen at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville, Tenn., on June 20, according to an outlet.

At the time, Kidman, 58, wore a white summery dress while the singer, 57, sported jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.

Nicole Kidman gushed over their anniversary earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman gushed over their anniversary earlier this year.

The Babygirl starlet was seen standing next to her smiling husband.

Five days later, Kidman, who shares two daughters with the "We Were" artist, gushed about her love on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban," she wrote at the time.

Keith Urban raved about his wife and two daughters at the Country Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban raved about his wife and two daughters at the Country Music Awards.

Earlier this year, the former flames were seen packing on the PDA at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. When Urban accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award, he raved about his family.

“I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he said at the time. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”

Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is the one who wanted to split, an insider claimed.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban is the one who wanted to split, an insider claimed.

But there appeared to be tension behind the scenes, as the country star was the one who allegedly initiated the split.

According to insiders, Kidman has been taking care of their children amid their split and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," which is also in Nashville, the source dished.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters.

Prior to the split, OK! reported in July that Urban abruptly ended an interview when asked about Kidman's steamy scenes with Zac Efron from Netflix's 2024 movie A Family Affair.

When being interviewed on Mix 102.3's "Hayley & Max in the Morning," host Max Bufrod asked Urban, "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?"

Urban seemingly "disconnected from the Zoom" after the question was thrown out.

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the staffer admitted, as host Hayley Peterson stated that was "100 percent what happened" and she "knew" that it would.

"He’s gone!" she exclaimed. "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."

However, another insider later cleared up the drama.

"Keith did not hang up, period," the source said. "He doesn't host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger."

