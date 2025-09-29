Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Last Appearance Was 3 Months Before Shocking Split
Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hadn't made a public appearance in quite some time prior to their shocking split, which was revealed on Monday, September 29.
The couple was last seen at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville, Tenn., on June 20, according to an outlet.
At the time, Kidman, 58, wore a white summery dress while the singer, 57, sported jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.
The Babygirl starlet was seen standing next to her smiling husband.
Five days later, Kidman, who shares two daughters with the "We Were" artist, gushed about her love on Instagram.
"Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban," she wrote at the time.
Earlier this year, the former flames were seen packing on the PDA at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. When Urban accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award, he raved about his family.
“I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he said at the time. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”
- Kid Rock and Fiancée Audrey Berry Call Off 7-Year Engagement After Singer Was Seen Getting Flirty With Lauren Boebert
- Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Had A Prenup With Ex-Husband Morgan Evans Despite Him Taking Half Their Home 'He Didn't Pay For'
- Low-Key Love! Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul Keep It Casual For Dinner Date In California
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But there appeared to be tension behind the scenes, as the country star was the one who allegedly initiated the split.
According to insiders, Kidman has been taking care of their children amid their split and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."
"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," which is also in Nashville, the source dished.
Prior to the split, OK! reported in July that Urban abruptly ended an interview when asked about Kidman's steamy scenes with Zac Efron from Netflix's 2024 movie A Family Affair.
When being interviewed on Mix 102.3's "Hayley & Max in the Morning," host Max Bufrod asked Urban, "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?"
Urban seemingly "disconnected from the Zoom" after the question was thrown out.
"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the staffer admitted, as host Hayley Peterson stated that was "100 percent what happened" and she "knew" that it would.
"He’s gone!" she exclaimed. "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."
However, another insider later cleared up the drama.
"Keith did not hang up, period," the source said. "He doesn't host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger."