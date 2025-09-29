Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Last Appearance Was 3 Months Before Shocking Split

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hadn't made a public appearance in quite some time prior to their shocking split, which was revealed on Monday, September 29. The couple was last seen at a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville, Tenn., on June 20, according to an outlet. At the time, Kidman, 58, wore a white summery dress while the singer, 57, sported jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman gushed over their anniversary earlier this year.

The Babygirl starlet was seen standing next to her smiling husband. Five days later, Kidman, who shares two daughters with the "We Were" artist, gushed about her love on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban," she wrote at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban raved about his wife and two daughters at the Country Music Awards.

Earlier this year, the former flames were seen packing on the PDA at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. When Urban accepted the ACM Triple Crown Award, he raved about his family. “I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” he said at the time. “I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is the one who wanted to split, an insider claimed.

But there appeared to be tension behind the scenes, as the country star was the one who allegedly initiated the split. According to insiders, Kidman has been taking care of their children amid their split and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone." "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," which is also in Nashville, the source dished.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters.