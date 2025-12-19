Chilling Details Emerge From Rob Reiner Murder Case in ABC News Special
Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
New revelations about the tragic deaths of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, surfaced in the ABC News Special, The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy.
The episode aired on Tuesday, December 16, and delved into the couple’s achievements before their untimely demise and the investigation that followed.
Their son Nick Reiner faces severe legal consequences after the couple was discovered with stab wounds in their Brentwood, Calif., home. He stands accused of two counts of first-degree murder and could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or a death sentence if convicted.
Corey Feldman, a notable collaborator of Rob’s, recounted his emotional reaction to the news.
“All I could think is, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way this could have happened to my friend,’” he said, visibly shaken.
Eerie Details Surrounding the Murder Investigation
A significant part of the special unfolded the bizarre atmosphere surrounding the Reiner home on the night of the murders. ABC7 anchor Liz Nagy painted a disturbing picture of the scene.
“So the chopper was hovering over this compound in this neighborhood in Brentwood for a good hour or so, and we weren’t seeing a whole lot of activity, which almost seemed eerie given we knew that two bodies were found inside the home,” she noted.
LAPD’s 'Cagey' Press Conference
The Los Angeles Police Department held a press briefing outside the Reiner residence on Sunday, December 14, yet revealed little about the case. Nagy described the event as “almost a combative news conference.” Reporter Trevor Ault referred to the LAPD's behavior as “cagey” as they sidestepped crucial inquiries.
Reporter Alex Stone observed the department's cryptic approach.
“Police were almost kind of coy about what they knew and wouldn’t say that they were looking at Nick Reiner, and it seems that was because they didn’t want to spook him, and they knew who they were going for,” he explained.
Hours following the murders, Nick was located near the University of Southern California. Police arrested him and held him without bail. On Wednesday, December 17, Nick made his first court appearance in a suicide prevention vest. He did not enter a plea, with arraignment scheduled for January 7, 2026.
Corey Feldman's Dark Suspicions
Reflecting on that fateful night, Corey shared, “It’s the first night of Hanukkah, so I was preparing the candles. So as I was literally putting the candles in and getting ready to start the prayers and all of that, I get a text, ‘Oh man, this is at Rob’s house.’”
Corey immediately suspected Nick.
“As we watched the news unfold, I was actually the first one who said, ‘I think it was his son,’” he admitted.
He added, “It’s awful. It’s the worst thing I could imagine … Accepting [the] fact that this could have happened in his home from his own son, it sent shivers and chills down all of us.”
The day after the documentary aired, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Rob and Michele’s cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries.”
Reflecting on a Complex Legacy
As the episode progressed, Corey praised Rob’s unique directorial style.
“As a director, he built that trust, and the way that he did that was like no other director,” Corey noted.
He also remarked on Rob’s impressive portfolio, asserting it “could stand up to his father’s great work," referring to Rob’s parents, actors Estelle and Carl Reiner, who also served as a major inspiration in his life.