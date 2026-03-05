or
Chelsea Handler Ditches Her Clothes for Snowy Birthday Photo Alongside Mystery Boyfriend

Source: MEGA; @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler celebrated her 51st birthday in the snow in Finland.

March 5 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Chelsea Handler went all out for her 51st birthday!

On March 4, the comedian shared glimpses of her European birthday getaway on Instagram. In one daring shot, she submerged herself — without any clothes — in the snow in the middle of a forest.

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler celebrated her 51st birthday nude in the snow.

“I decided it was time to remind myself of some of the natural beauty in this world, so I swung by Finland for some northern light and igloo action. One of the most peaceful places I have ever been and got to celebrate my birthday in the Arctic Circle in my birthday suit,” Handler captioned the post.

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler revealed she’s dating someone new.

She also posted cozy pics of herself alongside her new man while enjoying the northern lights.

Inside a secluded cabin, she shared more moments, including hanging out on the slopes and attempting to climb deep snow while a friend looked on. In another shot, she snuggled up to her boyfriend during dinner.

A video clip showed her tasting birthday cake while her apparent new man captured the moment. Handler was also seen cross-country skiing outside the cabin in a pair of clips.

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

The comedian previously split from Jo Koy in 2022.

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday love.

“Okkkkk cuties!!!! Happy birthday!!” one wrote.

Another chimed, “I fully support the international nooode movement 🔥🔥🔥 hbd queen.”

A third added, “my fav place in the worlddd 🙌😍❤️🥹 happy bday beautiful chelsea,” while a fourth joked, “a hard launch indeed. (and we would know). Happy Birthday!”

"So you’re just gonna slip in pics of you w a hottie and say nothing? 🔥 Happy bday 🎉," a fan penned.

One asked, "Who is this man?? And does he have any brothers??"

Another doubled down, "Chelsea has a boyfriend 😘😛 send me some good jujus Chels!"

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

The star enjoyed the Northern Lights and igloo adventures in Finland.

Handler revealed in January that she’s dating someone new.

“There’s a new man in town,” she said on her “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “He’s got a lot of good vibrations. He’s not like a bro.”

She also joked about her dating style: she’s “open to a little monogamy,” and confirmed he’s American and “sure he has an ego.”

Handler previously dated comedian Jo Koy, but they split in 2022.

“I felt like it was a decision between having a relationship and being full-on or choosing myself and my sanity — sanity is an overstatement — but I would have compromised my own value system,” she told Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” in February 2025.

