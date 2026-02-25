or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Chelsea Handler Goes Skiing in Nothing But a Bikini for Annual Birthday Tradition: Watch

Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA/@chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler went skiing in nothing but a bikini for her annual birthday tradition.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Another year, another near-naked skiing session.

Chelsea Handler continued her annual tradition of hitting the slopes in a bikini to celebrate her 51st birthday on Wednesday, February 25.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a video montage of her racing on the snow.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler stripped down to a bikini for a skiing session.

“Chelsea, it’s time to take your clothes off,” a helicopter pilot declared before depositing the star on top of a mountain.

Handler stepped onto the snow dressed in a busty, navy blue two-piece. Her arms and legs were fully exposed, despite the frigid weather.

“Happy birthday to me! 💜,” she captioned her Instagram Reel.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Chelsea Handler used to ski topless.
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler used to ski topless.

Fans were thrilled to see Handler back at it with her outlandish tradition.

“One of the internet’s most treasured traditions. Happy birthday!” one person commented.

Actress Jenna Fischer added, “I look forward to this post every year. Happy Birthday!”

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Took LSD While Skiing for Her 50th Birthday

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Chelsea Handler once went skiing while on drugs.
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler once went skiing while on drugs.

For her 50th birthday, Handler micro-dosed on LSD while skiing in her bathing suit.

"I celebrated with about 30 other women and we all skied in our bathing suits, we all took LSD," she dished on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. "Maybe not some of the people if they're mothers and they don't want to be called out on Jimmy Kimmel — let's say not everybody took it."

She defended her decision, claiming the drug "heightens whatever experience you're having" and isn't "dangerous."

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Used to Ski Topless

Image of Chelsea Handler's bikini ski session has become a birthday tradition.
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler's bikini ski session has become a birthday tradition.

Handler previously went skiing topless but halted the choice after her nephews asked her to stop.

"And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," she explained on an April 2025 episode of the SiriusXM show "What a Joke With Tom and Fortune." "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for. And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them. You know? I don't wanna be like a joke."

Handler teased, “You can still see the nipple through the top, so there's something in it for everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Chelsea Handler called topless skiing 'exhilarating.'
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler called topless skiing 'exhilarating.'

During the December 5, 2025, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager called out the Chelsea Lately alum for her racy behavior on the slopes.

“She likes to ski topless,” the host revealed.

Handler didn't mind being outed, insisting that taking the risk is "exhilarating" and gives her a “real buzz.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.