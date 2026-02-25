Chelsea Handler Goes Skiing in Nothing But a Bikini for Annual Birthday Tradition: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Another year, another near-naked skiing session. Chelsea Handler continued her annual tradition of hitting the slopes in a bikini to celebrate her 51st birthday on Wednesday, February 25. The comedian took to Instagram to share a video montage of her racing on the snow.

View this post on Instagram Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler stripped down to a bikini for a skiing session.

“Chelsea, it’s time to take your clothes off,” a helicopter pilot declared before depositing the star on top of a mountain. Handler stepped onto the snow dressed in a busty, navy blue two-piece. Her arms and legs were fully exposed, despite the frigid weather. “Happy birthday to me! 💜,” she captioned her Instagram Reel.

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler used to ski topless.

Fans were thrilled to see Handler back at it with her outlandish tradition. “One of the internet’s most treasured traditions. Happy birthday!” one person commented. Actress Jenna Fischer added, “I look forward to this post every year. Happy Birthday!”

Chelsea Handler Took LSD While Skiing for Her 50th Birthday

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler once went skiing while on drugs.

For her 50th birthday, Handler micro-dosed on LSD while skiing in her bathing suit. "I celebrated with about 30 other women and we all skied in our bathing suits, we all took LSD," she dished on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. "Maybe not some of the people if they're mothers and they don't want to be called out on Jimmy Kimmel — let's say not everybody took it." She defended her decision, claiming the drug "heightens whatever experience you're having" and isn't "dangerous."

Chelsea Handler Used to Ski Topless

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler's bikini ski session has become a birthday tradition.

Handler previously went skiing topless but halted the choice after her nephews asked her to stop. "And I told them this is why I didn't have children, to not have parameters set for me by children," she explained on an April 2025 episode of the SiriusXM show "What a Joke With Tom and Fortune." "They said their friends at college were talking about me, and I thought, great. I'm relevant to college kids. That's all really I could have ever asked for. And then I thought about it and I thought, I don't wanna humiliate them. You know? I don't wanna be like a joke." Handler teased, “You can still see the nipple through the top, so there's something in it for everyone."

