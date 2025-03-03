or
Chelsea Handler, Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and More Stars Turn Heads at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party: Photos

Composite photo of Chelsea Handler, Sarah Paulson and Monica Lewinsky at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
The bash is taking place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

March 2 2025, Published 10:03 p.m. ET

Now that the 2025 Oscars are halfway done, celebrities are starting to flock to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party!

Scroll down to see the bold looks Hollywood's hottest are wearing to the star-studded bash.

Sarah Paulson

vanity fair sarah paulson
Sarah Paulson stood out in a poofy red dress and black slingback heels.

Chelsea Handler

vanity fair chelsea handler
Comedian Chelsea Handler looked gorgeous in a strapless frock and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story as she was driven to the event.

Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom

vanity fair justin theorux girlfriend
Justin Theroux wore a burgundy velvet blazer while fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom stunned in a sequined burnt orange dress.

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

vanity fair jon hamm and anna osceola
Jon Hamm's wife, Anna Osceola, turned heads in a silver chain dress.

Kathryn Hahn

vanity fair kathryn hahn
Kathryn Hahn stood tall in a silver column gown.

Monica Lewinsky

vanity fair monica lewisky
Monica Lewinsky looked gorgeous in a black dress that featured a deep neckline covered with mesh.

Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick

vanity fair mick jagger and melanie hamrick
After Mick Jagger presented Best Original Song at the ceremony, he and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick made a rare outing to the after-party.

Nikki Glaser

vanity fair nikki glaser
Comedian Nikki Glaser, who hosted the 2025 Golden Globes, wowed in a black lace gown that gave a peek at her underwear.

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller-Rogen

vanity fsair seth rogen
Seth Rogen went for a classic black and white suit with a bow tie while his wife, Lauren Miller-Rogen, opted for a colorful gown.

Catherine O'Hara

vanity fair catherine ohara
Schitt's Creek alum Catherine O'Hara stuck her purse in between her legs while posing for photos in a crochet dress.

