Chelsea Handler, Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and More Stars Turn Heads at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party: Photos
Now that the 2025 Oscars are halfway done, celebrities are starting to flock to Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party!
Scroll down to see the bold looks Hollywood's hottest are wearing to the star-studded bash.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson stood out in a poofy red dress and black slingback heels.
Chelsea Handler
Comedian Chelsea Handler looked gorgeous in a strapless frock and posted a selfie on her Instagram Story as she was driven to the event.
Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux wore a burgundy velvet blazer while fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom stunned in a sequined burnt orange dress.
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm's wife, Anna Osceola, turned heads in a silver chain dress.
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn stood tall in a silver column gown.
- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pack on the PDA, Sofía Vergara Stuns and More Stars Shine on the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Red Carpet: Photos
- Lady Gaga, J. Lo, & More! See The Sexiest Looks From The 2019 Academy Awards After-Parties
- Morgan Freeman Honors 'Generous Performer' Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars After His Sudden Death: 'Rest in Peace, My Friend'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky looked gorgeous in a black dress that featured a deep neckline covered with mesh.
Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick
After Mick Jagger presented Best Original Song at the ceremony, he and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick made a rare outing to the after-party.
Nikki Glaser
Comedian Nikki Glaser, who hosted the 2025 Golden Globes, wowed in a black lace gown that gave a peek at her underwear.
Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller-Rogen
Seth Rogen went for a classic black and white suit with a bow tie while his wife, Lauren Miller-Rogen, opted for a colorful gown.
Catherine O'Hara
Schitt's Creek alum Catherine O'Hara stuck her purse in between her legs while posing for photos in a crochet dress.