Oscars 2025 Red Carpet: Bowen Yang, Diane Warren and More Stun Ahead of the Awards Show

oscars red carpet
Source: mega

Bowen Yang, Diane Warren and more celebrities turned up on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

By:

March 2 2025, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Awards season is in full swing!

On Sunday, March 2, the celebrities looked gorgeous as they stunned on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more of the looks!

Bowen Yang

oscars red carpet
Source: mega

The Saturday Night Live star, who plays Pfannee in Wicked, looked dapper in a pink shirt and fun black leather jacket.

Diane Warren

oscars red carpet
Source: mega

The singer rocked a suit on the carpet.

Jeff Goldblum

oscars red carpet bowen yang diane warren more
Source: mega

The Wicked star looked dashing in a white outfit, which he had some fun with.

Ethan Slater

oscars red carpet bowen yang diane warren more
Source: mega

Ariana Grande's boyfriend, who also stars opposite of the pop star in Wicked, sported an all-black outfit to the awards show.

Mario Lopez

mario lopez oscars
Source: mega

Mario Lopez dressed to impress in a dark suit.

Julianne Hough

oscars red carpet bowen yang diane warren more jules
Source: mega

The dancer wowed in a sheer dress.

Jesse Palmer

oscars red carpet bowen yang diane warren more jesse
Source: mega

The host wowed in a dark suit.

