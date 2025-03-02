Oscars 2025 Red Carpet: Bowen Yang, Diane Warren and More Stun Ahead of the Awards Show
Awards season is in full swing!
On Sunday, March 2, the celebrities looked gorgeous as they stunned on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more of the looks!
Bowen Yang
The Saturday Night Live star, who plays Pfannee in Wicked, looked dapper in a pink shirt and fun black leather jacket.
Diane Warren
The singer rocked a suit on the carpet.
Jeff Goldblum
The Wicked star looked dashing in a white outfit, which he had some fun with.
Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande's boyfriend, who also stars opposite of the pop star in Wicked, sported an all-black outfit to the awards show.
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez dressed to impress in a dark suit.
Julianne Hough
The dancer wowed in a sheer dress.
Jesse Palmer
The host wowed in a dark suit.