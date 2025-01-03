Chelsea Handler Says Her Split From Jo Koy Was 'the First Mature Ending to a Relationship That I Was In': 'My Behavior Was Graceful'
Chelsea Handler admitted she has a different outlook on love after dating Jo Koy for under a year.
In her new book, I’ll Have What She’s Having, which releases on February 25, the comedian, who turns 50 the same day her book comes out, revealed she didn't go into detail about what led to the demise of their relationship in the tome.
“It's not nice to him to give away the details. I loved him at one point in my life, and I don't want to hurt him,” she told Parade in an interview published on Friday, January 3. “And also, I'm at a different place in my life where I don't have to give away the dish. My breakup with Jo Koy was the first mature ending to a relationship that I was in. My behavior was mature and graceful. I honored the relationship by never actually divulging what happened, and I liked that version of myself.”
“I've ended so many relationships where I lacked dignity and I lacked grace, and I was immature and vindictive,” she added. “And I don't want to be that way. I want to be better than that. I'm a woman now, I'm not a little girl.”
Though the blonde babe is more careful as she's gotten older, she said she didn't give Koy, 53, a heads up about the book.
“No. I haven't spoken to him. I don't think I've spoken to Jo Koy since we broke up. No, I haven’t," she shared.
These days, Handler seems to be in a great place, as she's dating but she is "pretty into myself right now," especially as she's entering her fifth decade in less than two months.
“It is true as you age, you become more confident, and I had a lot of confidence to begin with. …But as far as being s---, you free up as a woman. There is a sexual awakening that happens, where you do not give a s--- about how you look or how you are being seen or the cellulite you have on the backs of your legs. You don't care about any of that because you are into feeling good and having great sexual experiences," she declared.