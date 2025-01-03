Chelsea Handler Says Her Split From Jo Koy Was 'the First Mature Ending to a Relationship That I Was In': 'My Behavior Was Graceful'

“I've ended so many relationships where I lacked dignity and I lacked grace, and I was immature and vindictive,” she added. “And I don't want to be that way. I want to be better than that. I'm a woman now, I'm not a little girl.”

Though the blonde babe is more careful as she's gotten older, she said she didn't give Koy, 53, a heads up about the book.

“No. I haven't spoken to him. I don't think I've spoken to Jo Koy since we broke up. No, I haven’t," she shared.