Loved Up! Cher's Younger Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Shows Music Icon Major Love During Second Romantic Date Night

After helping his girlfriend into the black SUV, Alexander tenderly kissed the "Believe" vocalist's hand as the car sped away into the night.

Cher confirmed her relationship with Amber Rose's baby daddy last week after the headline-making couple was seen out on a date at Craig's in Los Angeles. Alongside a photo on Twitter of Alexander with a heart emoji, the Mermaids actress clapped back at the trolls who said she was too old for the rapper.