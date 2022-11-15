Loved Up! Cher's Younger Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Shows Music Icon Major Love During Second Romantic Date Night
Cher is in love and not afraid to show it! On Saturday, November 12, the pop superstar, 76, stepped out with boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, for the first time since she confirmed their May-December romance on social media.
The duo was smiling from ear-to-ear as they held hands and made their way out of trendy California eatery Olivetta. Cher looked as chic as ever in a tight, black jacket over a black top, while the music producer looked edgy in a black coat over a white zip-up shirt and fuzzy black pants.
After helping his girlfriend into the black SUV, Alexander tenderly kissed the "Believe" vocalist's hand as the car sped away into the night.
Cher confirmed her relationship with Amber Rose's baby daddy last week after the headline-making couple was seen out on a date at Craig's in Los Angeles. Alongside a photo on Twitter of Alexander with a heart emoji, the Mermaids actress clapped back at the trolls who said she was too old for the rapper.
"Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE AFK WHAT ANYONE THINKS," she wrote in a Sunday, November 6, tweet, "I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone."
Despite seeming to shock the public, Cher has dated many younger men in the past, including the likes of Tom Cruise, 60, and Val Kilmer, 62. “She’s just not into men her age and people in her life are pretty well used to it,” an insider spilled of the Hollywood icon's dating tendencies.
“Cher doesn’t care what people think of her relationship and she has always been unconventional,” the source explained. “She is having fun and she loves that he treats her like the Goddess she is. She doesn’t know what it will turn into, but she is loving what it is right now.”
Cher, who has dated many famous men over her decades in the industry, was notoriously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1974. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star later tied the knot with Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. Meanwhile, former flames Alexander and Rose — who share 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards — split in August 2021.
