'She’s Just Not Into Men Her Age': Cher's New Romance With Much Younger Alexander Edwards Has Given Her A 'Boost'

“She totally rocked Paris Fashion Week and then she came home with this fun new romance,” an insider spilled about the May-December relationship.

'CHER IS NIT-PICKING EVERY DETAIL': 'BELIEVE' SINGER COMPLETELY IN CONTROL OF HER UPCOMING BIOPIC, DISHES SOURCE

Dating younger guys is nothing new for Cher. The "Dark Lady" vocalist infamously dated Tom Cruise, who is 16 years younger than her, in the 1980s, and Tim Medvetz, who she was in a relationship with in 2008, was also 25 years her junior.

Although pals said her new romance is “very unexpected,” it’s also “not really a shock to anyone that knows Cher, she’s always loved younger men.”