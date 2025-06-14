or
Cher 'Thrilled' About Son Elijah Blue Allman's Divorce From Marieangela King: 'He's Staying With Her'

Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman amid his divorce from Marieangela King.

By:

June 14 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman are navigating yet another tumultuous chapter, but sources reveal that the pop icon firmly supports her son amidst his impending divorce from estranged wife Marieangela King.

The 78-year-old singer is ready to back Elijah 100 percent as he faces the challenges of this likely messy legal situation.

"Cher is absolutely thrilled that this divorce is happening," an insider revealed. "She's convinced that without Marieangela in his life, Elijah will finally get it back together."

Elijah, 48, the only child of Cher and her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, initially filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021.

Following a brief reconciliation, he sought to dismiss the divorce filing, a request granted by the court in February 2024.

However, the couple's reunion proved short-lived, as the 37-year-old singer, professionally known as Queenie, filed for divorce again on April 8, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking $6,000 per month in spousal support.

Marieangela expressed her sentiments regarding the split, stating, "We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I'll always cherish. I know we'll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart. As we turn the page to this next chapter, we kindly ask for privacy and truly appreciate your understanding."

The couple tied the knot in 2013, but their nearly 13 years together were anything but smooth. Cher's disapproval of their relationship was widely known, and sources indicate she's eager to finally distance her son from Marieangela entirely — even if it costs her financially.

"She's more than happy to pay for his divorce lawyers," the source added. "She'll be paying the settlement too, which isn't making her happy, but right now she's just focusing on supporting Elijah and keeping him strong through this break-up."

Cher was particularly incensed when Elijah changed course on their divorce two years ago, opting for reconciliation.

In late 2023, she even filed an ex parte motion to have him placed in a temporary emergency conservatorship, citing concerns about his mental health and substance abuse issues — a motion that was ultimately denied.

Now that divorce is imminent, Cher relishes the opportunity to reconnect with her son. "She's spending a lot of time with him, she's gone into full mother hen mode. They're getting massages and other spa treatments together to fully relax," the insider explained. "She has her energy healer working on him, too. He's staying with her and getting fully pampered."

The source added, "She is over the moon to have this chance to bond with him and be his mom again. She is very maternal and shines in a crisis."

While Elijah is understandably heartbroken over the end of his marriage, he shares his mother's sentiment that this divorce is ultimately for the best. "He's sad his marriage is ending, but he seems to agree with his mom — that this is for the best. Now he just wants it to be over as quickly as possible."

