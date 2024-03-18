OK Magazine
Cher's Son Elijah Allman Demands His Mother Be Fined for Attempting to Obtain Copies of His Private Medical Records Amid Conservatorship Battle

By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Cher subpoenaed Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center, Cedars Sinai and two other facilities for medical records belonging to her son, Elijah Blue Allman, as their conservatorship battle rages on.

According to legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elijah has requested that his mother be fined thousands of dollars for attempting to invade his privacy.

Cher filed for conservatorship over Elijah Blue Allman in December 2023.

The 47-year-old claimed he wanted to protect his "physician-patient privileged and psychotherapist-patient privileged information" and to avoid "unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden and expense."

He suggested the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer should be ordered to pay $3,000 in sanctions.

Elijah requested his mother be fined for requesting his medical documents.

"[Cher’s] issuance of the subpoena is prejudicial to ALLMAN as the documents requested are protected under the psychotherapist-patient privilege, the physician-patient privilege, and ALLMAN’s right to privacy," the legal filing continued, further accusing Cher of issuing the subpoenas for his records in "bad faith."

Cher petitioned for conservatorship in December 2023 citing fears for his mental and physical health due to his issues with substance abuse. Elijah and his wife, Mariangela King, argued the conservatorship is unnecessary as the 47-year-old has been regularly attending AA meetings and managing his finances on his own.

Cher allegedly believes Elijah's wife is a 'bad influence' on him.

As OK! previously reported, Cher — who allegedly believes Mariangela to be a bad influence on her son — told a judge earlier this month that she feared her son had slipped back into old habits after he reportedly had not been seen at his usual AA meetings since he received a sizable distribution from his late father Greg Allman's trust.

"Close friends and family contacted [Cher] to express concern about Elijah’s whereabouts and fears that upon receiving his trust distribution, Elijah fell back into the pattern of self-harm and financial mismanagement that they have all seen repeated time after time," the legal document read.

Mariangela King accused Cher of exhibiting 'abusive behavior' toward Elijah.

However, Mariangela has accused Cher of being an "emotional trigger" for her husband.

"[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs — let alone those of Elijah," she stated in another legal filing. "To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a 'manic depressive.'"

"I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother — the petitioner herein but also from his siblings — Chaz and Devon," the legal filing continued. "It is vital that Elijah be surrounded by sober people who are part of the AA community — which most of his family members are not."

