Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Claims Singer Is 'Unfit to Serve' as His Conservator, Reveals They Have a 'Strained Relationship'
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is fighting back after she requested to become his conservator.
On April 4, Allman filed an objection and explained why a conservatorship isn't necessary despite his personal struggles. He also noted that in the event he ever does need a conservator, his famous mother is not the right person for the job,
"I understand that a conservatorship is appropriate for a person who is substantially unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence," he stated. "I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence. I do not need a conservatorship."
Allman, 47, acknowledged that he struggles with drug addiction but insisted he is "not mentally ill."
"In the event that I am inclined to engage in self-destructive behaviors, I do not need my trust distributions to do so; the world is full of addicts and mentally ill persons who do not have a trust distribution from which to draw," he said. "The only person who can save me from my demons is me — and I'm doing just that."
Allman also noted that if he ever does need a conservator, that position would be taken up by his wife, Marieangela King, as the Grammy winner is "unfit to serve."
"My mother and I have had a strained relationship for years. My mother is 77 years old and will be 78 when this matter is heard," he explained. "I have seen her suffer with depression in the past and I do not believe that she is capable of making appropriate decisions for my estate."
When the music icon first filed for a conservatorship over her son, an insider spilled that the star always "thought [King] was a bad influence" on Allman, which is one of the reasons she "never trusted" her daughter-in-law.
Cher herself also pointed to the pair's toxic romance, which involved a since dismissed divorce filing in 2021.
"Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," Cher's petition stated, adding that King "is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."
The couple married in 2013.
People obtained Allman's court filing.