Cher 'Never Trusted' Son Elijah Allman's Wife Marieangela Amid Conservatorship Battle, Singer Thought She Was a 'Bad Influence'

"There’s a good deal of friction between Cher and Marieangela, and Elijah is caught in the middle," the source added.

The on-again, off-again couple tied the knot on December 1, 2013. While Elijah initially filed for divorce in November 2021, days after his mother petitioned to be his conservator following concerns about his drug addiction struggles, the 47-year-old filed to dismiss his divorce proceedings and reunited with his wife.