Cher 'Never Trusted' Son Elijah Allman's Wife Marieangela Amid Conservatorship Battle, Singer Thought She Was a 'Bad Influence'
Cher has a tense relationship with her son Elijah Blue Allman's wife, Marieangela King.
A source spilled to a news outlet that the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer "never trusted" the 36-year-old with her son, claiming she "thought she was a bad influence" on Elijah "from the beginning" of their relationship.
"There’s a good deal of friction between Cher and Marieangela, and Elijah is caught in the middle," the source added.
The on-again, off-again couple tied the knot on December 1, 2013. While Elijah initially filed for divorce in November 2021, days after his mother petitioned to be his conservator following concerns about his drug addiction struggles, the 47-year-old filed to dismiss his divorce proceedings and reunited with his wife.
As OK! previously reported, Cher claimed her son had become "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."
"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."
The singing legend's legal filing also mentioned her son's rollercoaster romance with Marieangela.
"Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," the petition stated, noting Marieangela "is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."
This comes after Marieangela accused the 77-year-old of hiring men to kidnap Elijah from their New York hotel room in 2022, where the estranged couple had been attempting to reconcile their troubled relationship.
"On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," the legal papers stated. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother."
"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," the declaration continued, noting that she was only aware that he had been put in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."
However, Cher later denied the claims.
The source spoke with In Touch about Cher's feelings about Marieangela.