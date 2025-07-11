NEWS Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman's Estranged Wife Seeks Financial Support Amid Divorce and Hospitalization Source: MEGA Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife sought financial support amid their divorce and his hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, has come forward to reveal her dire financial situation in a plea for support during their divorce, a news outlet reported.

Article continues below advertisement

On June 20, King, 37, filed an income and expense declaration stating she currently remains unemployed, with 2009 marking the last year she held a job.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @marieangelaking/Instagram Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela King were married in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm unaware of Allman's current income," King declared, noting that she may need a forensic accountant to assess his financial situation. She listed her monthly income and average monthly income both as zero.

Article continues below advertisement

King's financial standing is precarious, with just $3,651 in cash and no stocks, bonds, or assets to liquidate.

Article continues below advertisement

Her monthly expenses, however, tell a different story. King outlined that her bills total a staggering $12,000 per month, which includes $5,000 for rent, $1,500 for groceries and $3,000 for entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @marieangelaking/Instagram Marieangela King is a British singer.

Article continues below advertisement

During their marriage, King described a "high standard of living," sharing that the couple vacationed in Europe, stayed in five-star hotels, and resided in Beverly Hills and a family home in Malibu. "I've flown on private planes, flown first & business class and stayed at the mansion in Vegas," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

King emphasized how the demanding entertainment industry has affected her career development. "I have not been able to develop my career while supporting my husband and his family's priorities, especially under such a high-profile magnifier and given no specific support to do so," she explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King also indicated that Allman, 48, has the financial means to assist her given his consistent income from his father's estate, their family business, and music royalties, along with support from his mother, Cher. "Allman also had unilateral access to cash withdrawals and distributions during the marriage," she claimed. "To date, I have not received any accountings, documentation, or disclosures concerning these funds." Allman has yet to publicly respond to King's allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cher and Elijah Blue Allman have a strained relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

King filed for divorce on April 8 after unsuccessful attempts at reconciliation. The couple wed in December 2013 and separated on March 31. They do not share any children. In her filing, King cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the split. She additionally requested that the court order Allman to pay her $6,000 a month in temporary spousal support, cutting off his right to collect any support from her as well.

Article continues below advertisement

"Asking for retroactive support, I believe Allman has the ability to pay," she stated. King further sought exclusive use of their marital home and a 2017 Toyota Prius. If Allman retains the vehicle, she added, she would need $2,000 for a down payment on a new car plus an additional $500 per month for the lease. King also requested $10,000 to help cover her legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

This divorce comes on the heels of Allman dropping a separate divorce he filed against King in early 2024, a case that lingered since 2021. "I know we'll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart," King told People about the split in April.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @elijahblueoffic/INSTAGRAM Elijah Blue Allman reportedly overdosed in Joshua Tree, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

The divorce follows Cher's recent quest for conservatorship over her son. She has previously expressed concerns about Allman's substance abuse and mental health issues, fearing that a trust established by his father, late musician Gregg Allman, could be squandered on drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

In court documents, Cher stated, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs."