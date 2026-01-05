Cher Shockingly Tells Dax Shepard He Could Be a 'Better' Partner to Wife Kristen Bell: 'You Must Have Something I Don't See'

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard laughed at his own expense while chatting with Cher during the Monday, January 5, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. As they mentioned the actor's wife, Kristen Bell, he asked the “I Got You Babe” singer, “Who would be your dream partner for her? Cause I know you think she could be better, and I don't disagree.”

Dax Shepard Asked Cher Who Kristen Bell Should Be With

Source: MEGA Cher said Kristen Bell must 'see' something in the actor that the singer doesn't.

Cher, who worked alongside Bell, 45, on the 2010 film Burlesque, confessed she didn’t have another person in mind for her former costar, adding, “The truth is, I trust her. So you must have something that I don't see.” “We got along so well, and we were very sympatico, and I respected her a lot,” Cher, 79, said of working with the Frozen star alongside an A-list cast that included Christina Aguilera and Stanley Tucci. “I didn’t know who she was, but she was good.”

Dax Shepard Allows Wife Kristen Bell 'to Shine'

Source: Armchair Expert Podcast/YouTube Dax Shepard emphasized that he was not threatened by his wife, Kristen Bell, 'shining.'

The Parenthood actor made his case to the singer, pointing out that he was a supportive partner to his wife, “I'll tell you the thing that you should like about me. I'm not threatened by her shining. Love it. The shinier she gets, the better.” Cher, who has been dating Alexander “AE” Edwards since late 2022, said her boyfriend was similar in that regard, explaining, “Alexander is that way too. The more I shine, the more he has won.” The music icon admitted Shepard “seemed like a good dad” to his two kids, daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11.

Dax Shepard Often Shares Candid Parenting Moments

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard joked he 'puts on a good show' with his kids around guests.

“I put on a good show when the guests are here,” Shepard jokingly told his guest. “That was the first hug I’d given my daughter in two years. Just because you were here. I wanted to impress you.” Shepard often shares candid parenting moments on his “Armchair Expert” podcast and recently defended letting his kids “talk back” to him and his wife after a conversation with a close friend.

Dax Shepard Admitted His Children Talk Back

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard admitted his friends questioned him about his children talking back to them.