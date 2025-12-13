Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship: A Complete Timeline — From Their 2007 Meet-Cute to Their $142 Wedding and Beyond
Dec. 13 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
2007: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Met and Began Dating On and Off
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's love story did not have the smoothest beginning.
After their respective previous relationships ended, Bell and Shepard met at a mutual friend's dinner party in 2007. The Nobody Wants This actress admitted there were "no sparks whatsoever" at the time, while the comedian noted he was "suspicious" of Bell and her friends' "unbridled happiness."
"I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.' But slowly I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt," Shepard told Good Housekeeping.
While Bell and Shepard began dating shortly after their meeting, the Veronica Mars alum revealed their relationship was on and off because they fought a lot.
2009: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Got Engaged
The Without a Paddle star popped the question to Bell in December 2009 after her Couples Retreat costar Jason Bateman told him to "stop f------ around and marry Kristen."
They confirmed their engagement on the Grammys red carpet in February 2010.
March 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Welcomed Their First Child
On March 28, 2013, Shepard announced the birth of his and Bell's first child, daughter Lincoln.
June 2013: Kristen Bell Proposed to Dax Shepard
Following their 2009 engagement, the Frozen voice actress proposed to Shepard after the Supreme Court proclaimed the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) unconstitutional. They previously declared they wanted to wait until same-s-- marriage was legalized in California before exchanging vows.
"@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove," Bell tweeted.
October 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Had Their Courthouse Wedding
Bell and Shepard sealed their union with a kiss during a Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony on October 17, 2013.
"I came out in sweatpants, and my husband was in a tuxedo, which was so cute, and he was like, 'I'll go pick your outfit out,'" she recalled during a 2013 appearance on Today. "And he picked out a little black jumpsuit."
December 2014: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Second Child Was Born
Bell and Shepard expanded their family with the birth of their second child, Delta, on December 18, 2014.
2015: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Began Sharing Their Experience With Couples Therapy
Starting in 2015, both Bell and Shepard became more open about attending couples therapy as they navigated their marriage.
"Our relationship wasn't perfect," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We had a couple years of fighting and of growing pains and hating each other, then loving each other and going to couples therapy and we worked it out ... We earned each other."
Then, the Parenthood star explained they attended therapy early on "to learn what [their] pattern of arguing was and where [they] needed to stop that."
"It's great too, because you go to the therapist and he listens to you talk for about 30 seconds and then he's like, 'I got it,'" he added while on Good Morning America.
Shepard's comment echoed Bell's sentiment during an interview with Us Weekly, noting they were "opposites" and that it had "taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for [them] to coexist."
In 2020, the Bad Moms star reminded fans that people should not be embarrassed about therapy.
As for the sessions' role in their marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell shared in another interview, "Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic. We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately bring what we learn individually into the relationship."
December 2018: Dax Shepard Was Accused of Cheating on Kristen Bell
Before 2018 ended, Daily Mail published explosive photos of Shepard with Julie Andrews' granddaughter Kayti Edwards — allegedly from nine years ago — amid accusations he cheated on Shepard.
The Punk'd star refuted the claims on Instagram, writing, "Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me."
September 2023: Kristen Bell Gushed About Her Marriage to Dax Shepard
In an interview, Bell opened up about her marriage to Shepard and the "common goals" that keep their union strong.
"Our kids are a common goal, right? People are like, 'Oh, I wouldn't be able to work with my husband or wife or partner,'" she said. "For me, I want another common goal with him. I respect him so much creatively. I have so much trust in him. Of course, I want him to be my director or my scene partner."
October 2025: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrated Their 12th Wedding Anniversary
On October 17, Bell marked their 12th wedding anniversary with Shepard on Instagram.
"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'❤️," she captioned the celebratory post.