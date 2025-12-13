Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship: A Complete Timeline — From Their 2007 Meet-Cute to Their $142 Wedding and Beyond

Article continues below advertisement

2007: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Met and Began Dating On and Off

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell reportedly did not recognize Dax Shepard at their first meeting.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's love story did not have the smoothest beginning. After their respective previous relationships ended, Bell and Shepard met at a mutual friend's dinner party in 2007. The Nobody Wants This actress admitted there were "no sparks whatsoever" at the time, while the comedian noted he was "suspicious" of Bell and her friends' "unbridled happiness." "I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.' But slowly I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt," Shepard told Good Housekeeping. While Bell and Shepard began dating shortly after their meeting, the Veronica Mars alum revealed their relationship was on and off because they fought a lot.

2009: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Got Engaged

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard proposed to Kristen Bell after wrapping up the filming of 'When in Rome.'

The Without a Paddle star popped the question to Bell in December 2009 after her Couples Retreat costar Jason Bateman told him to "stop f------ around and marry Kristen." They confirmed their engagement on the Grammys red carpet in February 2010.

March 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Welcomed Their First Child

Source: @kristenanniebell/Instagram Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard share two children.

On March 28, 2013, Shepard announced the birth of his and Bell's first child, daughter Lincoln.

June 2013: Kristen Bell Proposed to Dax Shepard

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married for more than a decade.

Following their 2009 engagement, the Frozen voice actress proposed to Shepard after the Supreme Court proclaimed the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) unconstitutional. They previously declared they wanted to wait until same-s-- marriage was legalized in California before exchanging vows. "@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove," Bell tweeted.

October 2013: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Had Their Courthouse Wedding

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spent less than $200 on their wedding.

Bell and Shepard sealed their union with a kiss during a Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony on October 17, 2013. "I came out in sweatpants, and my husband was in a tuxedo, which was so cute, and he was like, 'I'll go pick your outfit out,'" she recalled during a 2013 appearance on Today. "And he picked out a little black jumpsuit."

December 2014: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Second Child Was Born

Source: @kristenanniebell/Instagram Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reportedly did not want a second child.

Bell and Shepard expanded their family with the birth of their second child, Delta, on December 18, 2014.

2015: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Began Sharing Their Experience With Couples Therapy

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's relationship was 'not perfect.'

Starting in 2015, both Bell and Shepard became more open about attending couples therapy as they navigated their marriage. "Our relationship wasn't perfect," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We had a couple years of fighting and of growing pains and hating each other, then loving each other and going to couples therapy and we worked it out ... We earned each other." Then, the Parenthood star explained they attended therapy early on "to learn what [their] pattern of arguing was and where [they] needed to stop that." "It's great too, because you go to the therapist and he listens to you talk for about 30 seconds and then he's like, 'I got it,'" he added while on Good Morning America. Shepard's comment echoed Bell's sentiment during an interview with Us Weekly, noting they were "opposites" and that it had "taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for [them] to coexist." In 2020, the Bad Moms star reminded fans that people should not be embarrassed about therapy. As for the sessions' role in their marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell shared in another interview, "Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic. We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately bring what we learn individually into the relationship."

December 2018: Dax Shepard Was Accused of Cheating on Kristen Bell

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard responded to the accusations.

September 2023: Kristen Bell Gushed About Her Marriage to Dax Shepard

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have also worked together in businesses.

In an interview, Bell opened up about her marriage to Shepard and the "common goals" that keep their union strong. "Our kids are a common goal, right? People are like, 'Oh, I wouldn't be able to work with my husband or wife or partner,'" she said. "For me, I want another common goal with him. I respect him so much creatively. I have so much trust in him. Of course, I want him to be my director or my scene partner."

October 2025: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrated Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Source: @kristenanniebell/Instagram Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have not responded to the backlash.