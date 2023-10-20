Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Relationship Timeline in 9 Photos
2022: Cher and Alexander Edwards Met at Paris Fashion Week
Reports confirmed that Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards met at the Paris Fashion Week event, though it remains unclear where and when exactly they bumped into each other.
In a new interview with People, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, 77, had a 15-minute encounter with Edwards, 37, after a mutual friend gave him her number. The move left her in shock because people who have her number do not give it out to anyone.
"I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So, I did what I said not to do!" she said, adding that she broke her rule for her beau.
November 2, 2022: They Were Spotted Holding Hands in Public
TMZ obtained photos of Cher and Edwards holding hands after dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. One of the snaps also showed the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records kissing her while they were in the back seat.
November 3, 2022: Cher Confirmed the Dating Rumors
Following Cher and Edwards' outing, a fan mentioned the "The Shoop Shoop Song" singer on X and said, "Someone's got a new boyfriendddd."
Cher confirmed their romance by replying, "YESSSSS."
A source told Us Weekly that Cher has always been into younger guys. However, her romance with Edwards was reportedly dissimilar from her past relationships.
"The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple," the insider continued.
November 6, 2022: They Made Their Relationship Official on Social Media
Fans expressed their concerns after Cher confirmed their relationship online by posting a photo of Edwards.
"As we All Know…I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances… It's WHO I Am," she wrote.
November 24, 2022: Cher Responded to Comments About Their Age Gap
As Cher filled her social media with Edwards' photos, her followers started questioning their relationship. Some also criticized her as they said he could be her grandson.
She also addressed the topic during her appearance on the December 20 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and a since-deleted tweet, explaining that "love doesn't know math."
December 25, 2022: The Pair Sparked Engagement Rumors
On X, Cher surprised everyone when she shared a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring wrote, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
Weeks after the engagement rumors started, a source exclusively told People that they had no plans to take their relationship to the next level yet.
"They held hands all night and were very lovey-dovey and kissing often," the source added. "They're not talking marriage or anything like that, but they are exclusive and serious."
May 2, 2023: They Broke Up
After seven months of dating, reports about Cher and Edwards' split emerged. Sources said they amicably called it quits weeks before the news broke.
September 18, 2023: Cher and Edwards Rekindled Their Romance
Four months after they broke up, the "I Got You Babe" singer was spotted getting cozy with the music executive again in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photos from the outing also showed the couple holding hands as they smiled at cameras around them.
October 11, 2023: Cher Gushed About Her Boyfriend
Cher spoke candidly about their relationship in a new interview with People and how choosing joy helped them in their blooming romance.
"If you have happiness, you can't think about how long it's going to last," she continued. "You have to think about 'How does it feel?' and live in the moment."
Cher and Edwards also worked together on her new song "Drop Top Sleigh Ride," which will be part of her new Christmas album. She could not help but gush about her partner who produced the track.