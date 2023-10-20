Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Relationship Timeline in 9 Photos

Reports confirmed that Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards met at the Paris Fashion Week event, though it remains unclear where and when exactly they bumped into each other.

In a new interview with People, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, 77, had a 15-minute encounter with Edwards, 37, after a mutual friend gave him her number. The move left her in shock because people who have her number do not give it out to anyone.

"I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So, I did what I said not to do!" she said, adding that she broke her rule for her beau.