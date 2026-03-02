Cher's Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested for Second Time in 2 Days After Breaking Into New Hampshire Home

Article continues below advertisement

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman was arrested for the second time in one weekend. According to a new report, Allman was cuffed in Windham, N.H., on Sunday, March 1, after he broke into someone's home. Police got the call around 9:45 a.m., with the resident telling authorities they were hiding in a closet as someone use loppers to break a window to gain access.

Elijah Blue Allman Was Arrested Twice in 2 Days

Source: mega Elijah Blue Allman was arrested for breaking into a home on Sunday, March 1.

When police arrived, Allman, 49, was allegedly found sitting on the couch and smoking a cigarette. He was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail. Allman had been arrested just two days prior on Friday, February 27, after causing a disturbance at a local prep school. He was charged with assault and trespassing. It's unclear why he was on the premises.

Inside Elijah Blue Allman's Struggles

Source: mega Cher's son was also arrested on Friday, February 27.

Allman, whose father is late singer Gregg Allman, made headlines last summer after he was hospitalized due to a drug overdose. Elijah's drug abuse began at the young age of 11. The Grammy winner, 79, filed a conservatorship over her son in 2023, but the request was denied. The singer doesn't appear to be on great terms with Elijah's wife, Marieangela King, whom he's been on and off with since they marred in 2013. Elijah filed for divorced in 2021, though he dismissed it in 2024. Marieangela most recently filed for divorce in in April 2025.

Source: @marieangelaking/instagram Marieangela King filed for divorce from Elijah Blue Allman in 2025.

Despite their rocky relationship, Marieangela insisted she wants the best for Elijah. "While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves," she said after his overdose. "Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat." "Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose," she continued. "I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him. My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show." The estranged spouses do not share any children.

Source: mega Cher and Gregg Allman's son has struggled with drug abuse for years.