Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman's Estranged Wife Says She's 'Always Rooting for Him' After Alleged Overdose: 'My Support Is Steadfast'
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is receiving support from those around him as he recovers from an alleged overdose.
The 48-year-old's estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, broke her silence on Sunday, June 15, to share optimistic words about her ex after he was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree, Calif., one day prior for "acting erratically."
In a statement on Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Elijah was already being "evaluated by emergency medical personnel" when deputies arrived at the scene on Saturday, June 14, claiming officers "located drugs inside the home" and "transported" the troubled star to the hospital. The police investigation is "ongoing."
Elijah Blue Allman's Estranged Wife Breaks Silence
Marieangela — who filed for divorce from her estranged husband in April — reacted to the report hours later, declaring: "While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves."
"Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat," she continued. "Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose."
Elijah's separated spouse added: "I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him. My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show."
Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela's Relationship Timeline
Elijah and Marieangela were married for 11 years before she pulled the plug on their union roughly two months ago.
The former flames tied the knot in December 2013, but almost split in 2021 after Elijah filed for divorce. The petition, however, was ultimately dismissed and the husband and wife remained together until earlier this year.
When submitted her petition to divorce Elijah, Marieangela cited their date of separation as March 31 and requested exclusive use of the duo's shared residence and vehicle — a 2017 Toyota Prius V.
In a statement at the time, Marieangela was certain she and Elijah would "remain friends" and that he'd "always hold a special place in my heart."
"As we turn the page to this next chapter, we kindly ask for privacy and truly appreciate your understanding," her message concluded.
Cher Is a Mom-of-2
Elijah is the only son Cher shared with late musician Gregg Allman — who died of liver cancer at age 69 in May 2017.
Cher is also a mom to her and late ex Sonny Bono's son Chaz Bono. Sonny passed away in January 1998 after suffering injuries during a ski accident in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.