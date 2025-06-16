Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman's Estranged Wife Says She's 'Always Rooting for Him' After Alleged Overdose: 'My Support Is Steadfast'

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is receiving support from those around him as he recovers from an alleged overdose.

The 48-year-old's estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, broke her silence on Sunday, June 15, to share optimistic words about her ex after he was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree, Calif., one day prior for "acting erratically."

In a statement on Sunday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Elijah was already being "evaluated by emergency medical personnel" when deputies arrived at the scene on Saturday, June 14, claiming officers "located drugs inside the home" and "transported" the troubled star to the hospital. The police investigation is "ongoing."