Cher Name-Drops Ex Val Kilmer as She Reveals Only a 'Few Men' Ever Broke Up With Her Despite Being 'Fabulous' in Bed
Cher still believes in life after love — even though Val Kilmer broke her heart.
The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer opened up about her past relationship with the Top Gun star, which lasted from 1982 to 1984, during an appearance on the Wednesday, November 20, episode of The Howard Stern Show.
While speaking with host Howard Stern, Cher was asked whether men "expect fabulous s--" from the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, to which she confidently replied: "Yes — and they get it."
Cher seemed certain her romantic partners enjoy their experiences with the "Believe" hitmaker in the bedroom, as she declared, "you can tell by the reaction."
Firing off his next question, Stern asked, "who would ever leave you?"
Cher said only a "few men" have ever made the decision to break up with her before specifically name-dropping Kilmer.
"Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer and he left … because sometimes you’re only meant to stay with someone for so long. Val was really young," the Burlesque actress noted of the Tombstone actor, 64, who is more than 13 years younger than Cher, 78.
Cher was on The Howard Stern Show to promote her recently released book Cher: The Memoir, Part One, where she dove deeper into examining her former romantic relationships.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In her memoir, Cher admitted to "blowing up" her "loveless" marriage with late ex Sonny Bono — whom she shared her son Chaz Bono, 55, with — after feeling "trapped" in the union.
The Mask star accused Sonny of taking "all of [her] money." The former flames were married from 1969 to 1975, with the "Laugh at Me" crooner later passing away at age 62 in 1998 as a result of a ski accident.
Cher also detailed the demise of her second marriage, claiming her late ex-husband Gregg Allman's addiction struggles led her to file for divorce only nine days after they tied the knot.
"I didn’t know whether my relationship with Gregory would last or not. I was living each day as it came. Then I found out I was pregnant, and we decided to get married," Cher, who married Gregg the same year her divorce from Sonny was finalized, explained in reference to her youngest son, Elijah.
Cher said she reached her breaking point after reconciling with Gregg and giving their marriage a second chance.
"Gregory had a paranoid breakdown one night and insisted he saw men with guns in the backyard. 'This is the last straw,' I thought," she recalled. "Whatever he is now, it’s not safe for kids. It only happened once, but I couldn’t risk it."
Cher and Gregg ended up finalizing their divorce in 1979 — almost 40 years before the "Whipping Post" singer died from liver cancer at age 69 in 2017.
As for the current status of her love life, Cher has been dating Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38, since 2022 — though they briefly split amid alleged plans to get married before reconciling their relationship.