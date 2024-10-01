12 Celebrity Memoirs Coming Out in 2024 and 2025: From Bill Gates' 'Source Code' to Lisa Marie Presley's 'From Here to the Great Unknown' and More

Following Lisa Marie Presley's death in January 2023, Random House will publish her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, posthumously on October 8. She asked her daughter Riley Keough to finish the book in 2022, but the Daisy Jones & The Six star was left to complete it alone following the matriarch's untimely passing.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis [Presley]'s daughter,” the Emmy-nominated said in a statement. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."