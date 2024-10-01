12 Celebrity Memoirs Coming Out in 2024 and 2025: From Bill Gates' 'Source Code' to Lisa Marie Presley's 'From Here to the Great Unknown' and More
'From Here to the Great Unknown' by Lisa Marie Presley
Following Lisa Marie Presley's death in January 2023, Random House will publish her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, posthumously on October 8. She asked her daughter Riley Keough to finish the book in 2022, but the Daisy Jones & The Six star was left to complete it alone following the matriarch's untimely passing.
"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis [Presley]'s daughter,” the Emmy-nominated said in a statement. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."
'Sonny Boy: A Memoir' by Al Pacino
The Godfather actor Al Pacino will drop his first-ever "revealing" memoir, Sonny Boy: A Memoir, via Penguin Press on October 8.
"I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I've seen and been through in my life,” he said of the book in his interview with People. "It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up."
'Melania: A Memoir' by Melania Trump
Coming out on October 8, Melania Trump's self-titled memoir will tell her story as the former First Lady's husband, Donald Trump, seeks to return to the White House through the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Skyhorse Publishing will release Melania: A Memoir, which will reportedly have two versions.
'We All Shine On: John, Yoko, and Me' by Elliot Mintz
Through their close friend Elliot Mintz, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "wild, touching, heartbreaking and sometimes shocking relationship" will be explored in the memoir We All Shine On: John, Yoko, and Me.
"This is a book I had to write as a tribute to a friendship that has impacted my life in so many ways with two people who mean so much to the world," said Mintz. "And I'm proud to share it with you now."
We All Shine On: John, Yoko, and Me will be out on October 22.
'The Wall of Life' by Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine will present her life through photos and stories in her upcoming book, The Wall of Life, out October 22. The memoir will reportedly include over 150 images from the Terms of Endearment actress' archive.
"I have lived a wonderful life and I wanted to share it," MacLaine told People in an exclusive interview. "All of the photos brought back such wonderful memories."
She teased the new project when she celebrated her 90th birthday in April.
'Cher: The Memoir, Part One' by Cher
"After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir," Dey Street Books said of Cher's upcoming memoir. "With her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century."
The book, titled Cher: The Memoir, Part One, will be published on November 19. Meanwhile, the second part will arrive in 2025.
'From Under the Truck' by Josh Brolin
Through HarperCollins, Josh Brolin will share his new book, From Under the Truck, on November 19. The memoir will delve into the hit star's decades-long career in the industry as well as details about his personal life.
The Avengers: Endgame actor revealed the two people who already got the chance to read his upcoming material.
"Ethan Coen's one of them," said Brolin. "And he basically raked me over the coals — in a good way and a tough way, but in a good way."
'My Time to Stand' by Gypsy Rose Blanchard
In her new memoir My Time to Stand, Gypsy Rose Blanchard will explore the "painful realities she grew up with and the details of her life that only she knows."
"Now, I can stand with other victims as they take steps toward doing whatever work is necessary to stand for themselves. My Time to Stand is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too," the 33-year-old said.
Blanchard's My Time to Stand will be released on December 10.
'In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some' by Josh Gad
Josh Gad's new memoir, In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some, will be published in January 2025 by Simon and Schuster's imprint, Gallery Books. The Frozen star will tackle personal stories, including the time his parents filed for divorce and the impact it left on him.
"After decades of reading other people's words, I've decided to write some of my own and it's turned into my book In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some," said Gad in a statement. "I can't wait to take readers on a journey tackling everything from a Snowman to a Mormon to a grown man."
'Source Code' by Bill Gates
Bill Gates announced the arrival of his new book, Source Code, in a blog post in June.
Expected to be released on February 4, 2025, the memoir will explore the ups and downs in the former Microsoft CEO's life — from his childhood up to the time he co-founded his company with Paul Allen.
'Showbiz! My Unexpected Life as a Middle-Aged Man' by Murray Hill
In 2023, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Murray Hill began working on his memoir.
Showbiz! My Unexpected Life as a Middle-Aged Man will trace the Drag Me to Dinner star's early beginnings — including his traumatic childhood and addiction struggles — and rise to fame.
Hill's Showbiz! My Unexpected Life as a Middle-Aged Man will be published by Gallery Books in 2025.
'This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light' by Allison Holker
Two years after Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, Allison Holker will finally share her life story in her memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. Out on February 4, 2025, the memoir will detail the So You Can Think You Can Dance judge's upbringing, relationship with Boss and her life with her kids after the loss.
"It gave me more of a focus and more of a purpose, and I really hope I can be an advocate and a voice to people that feel alone or left behind. I want them to see that life can keep going, and that's why the book's called This Far, because it is not the end. This is just the beginning of a new [chapter]," she said of her memoir.