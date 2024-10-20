Cher 'Wants to Make Peace' With Her Kids as She's 'Worried’ Relationship With A.E. 'Won’t Last': Source
Cher is hoping to turn back time and fix her relationships with her kids amid her romance with music exec Alexander "A.E." Edwards.
According to a source, her bonds with sons Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 48, have suffered since she sparked her relationship with the 38-year-old in late 2022, and the "Believe" singer is doing everything she can to earn back their trust.
"Cher says she’s doing this because she misses them, but everyone suspects she wants to make peace because she’s worried her relationship with A.E. won’t last and she doesn’t want to face the end of her life totally alone," a source spilled to a news outlet.
As for Chaz and Elijah's feelings about A.E., the source explained, "They don’t trust his intentions, and that has caused some friction. So Cher would never want to admit to them that there’s trouble brewing between her and A.E."
The 78-year-old also found herself in hot water with both her children after she filed for conservatorship over Elijah, who is a recovering drug addict.
She claimed the conservatorship was "urgently needed" as he was allegedly "unable to manage his assets" due to his mental health and substance abuse issues. Cher also had concerns that his regular distributions from a trust set up by his late father, Gregg Allman, would be used to further his addiction.
However, Elijah argued she was "unfit to serve" as his conservator.
"I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence. I do not need a conservatorship," he said at the time. "My mother and I have had a strained relationship for years. My mother is 77 years old and will be 78 when this matter is heard. I have seen her suffer with depression in the past and I do not believe that she is capable of making appropriate decisions for my estate."
Chaz was upset by the back-and-forth legal battle and subsequently chose not to invite his mother to his wedding to Shara Blue Mathes.
"Cher was furious, and they got into a big fight," the source noted. "But once Cher calmed down, she went into major damage control mode. Cher now has a chance to make peace with her sons. But she’s not out of the woods with them yet!"
As OK! previously reported, Cher chose to end her bid for the conservatorship in September after reaching a settlement.
