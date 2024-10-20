Cher 'Wants to Make Peace' With Her Kids as She's 'Worried’ Relationship With A.E. 'Won’t Last': Source

Cher is hoping to turn back time and fix her relationships with her kids amid her romance with music exec Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

According to a source, her bonds with sons Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 48, have suffered since she sparked her relationship with the 38-year-old in late 2022, and the "Believe" singer is doing everything she can to earn back their trust.