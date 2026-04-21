Cher's Son Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman Headed to Trial in Prep School Incident After Singer Files for Temporary Conservatorship

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Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is set to head to trial after waiving his arraignment in connection with an incident at a prep school. Elijah, 49, the son of the "I Got You Babe" singer and her late ex-husband, Greg Allman, is scheduled to appear in court on June 16 over charges stemming from an alleged event at a school in Concord, N.H.

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Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Is Headed to Trial

Source: Concord Police Department Elijah Blue Allman was arrested on February 27 after allegedly causing a disturbance at a prep school.

Multiple outlets reported that Elijah was arrested on February 27 after allegedly causing a disturbance at St. Paul's School around 6 p.m. and acting belligerently. He was charged with two counts of simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct. He reportedly had no connection to the school and was later released on personal recognizance bail, meaning he didn't have to pay any money for bail as long as he promised to appear at all future court hearings.

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Elijah Blue Allman Had Multiple Brushes With the Law

Source: MEGA Elijah Blue Allman was arrested again on March 1 for allegedly breaking into a home.

Days later, Elijah was arrested again on March 1 after allegedly breaking into a home in Windham, N.H. Police responded to a report of an unknown man breaking through the back door, while the caller reportedly hid in a closet during the burglary. He was reportedly found seated on the living room couch smoking a cigarette before being "taken into custody without incident." He was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and breach of bail.

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Cher Filed for Temporary Conservatorship

Source: MEGA Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship of her son's estate in early April.

Amid Elijah's multiple arrests, Cher, 79, filed for conservatorship of his estate earlier this month, revealing he's since been admitted to a psychiatric hospital amid his brushes with the law. The singer requested that fiduciary Jason Rubin take control of Elijah's finances in a petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, per court documents obtained by a news outlet. "The proposed conservatee is currently in custody in the State of New Hampshire in a locked psychiatric hospital in an attempt to restore him to competency to face criminal charges in two cases across two New Hampshire counties for: felony burglary criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass and breach of bail, but that is just the current set of problems," read the documents. The "Strong Enough" singer argued that it would be "appropriate" to seek a conservatorship after Elijah's admittance from the hospital, characterizing him as "gravely disabled."

Cher Claimed Her Son Had 'No Concept of Money'

Source: MEGA Cher claimed her son Elijah Blue Allman had 'no concept of money' due to his issues with addiction.