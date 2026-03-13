Cher 'Absolutely Mortified' Over Car-Crash Son Elijah's New Brush With the Law

Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal the depths of Cher's devastation after her son Elijah Blue Allman was arrested following a bizarre incident at an elite New Hampshire boarding school – the latest chapter in a troubled history that has left the music icon privately struggling with the fallout. Allman, 49, the son of singer Cher, 79, and the late musician Gregg Allman, who died in 2017 aged 69, was recently arrested at St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire. Authorities say Elijah had entered the prestigious campus as an "unwanted guest" and was charged with assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after allegedly confronting students and staff.

Source: MEGA Cher was reportedly devastated after Elijah Blue Allman was arrested.

Police later arrested him again in nearby Windham on burglary, criminal mischief and breach of bail charges. The musician is currently being held at Rockingham County Jail after being arraigned on burglary charges and placed in preventative detention. Sources close to the singer say the incident has left Cher deeply shaken. One family friend familiar with her reaction said the situation has been "painful" for the performer, who has long worried about her son's struggles. They added: "Cher is absolutely mortified by what has happened and deeply distressed to see Elijah back in legal trouble. She has spent years trying to help him through difficult periods and every new incident like this is incredibly upsetting for her." The source added the singer has been grappling with a mixture of fear and frustration about her son's well-being. They said: "For Cher this is not just embarrassing – it is heartbreaking. She loves Elijah enormously but she also knows how serious his struggles have been over the years, so hearing about another arrest is devastating."

Source: MEGA Elijah Blue Allman was arrested nearby Windham on burglary, criminal mischief and breach of bail charges.

Witnesses at the prestigious school that led to her son's run-in with the law described a strange scene unfolding on campus shortly before police arrived. One student said they first noticed a heavy police presence outside the dining hall. "I was walking through campus, and I saw the cop cars outside the dining hall," they said. The student added Elijah appeared calm once officers arrived, saying: "At that point the guy (Elijah) was sitting against a car, talking to police. It looked like he was handcuffed, and everything looked pretty calm." Other students later described unusual behavior inside the school before the arrest. According to other witnesses, Allman wandered around the campus wearing a robe, carrying a cane and approaching students. "A few of my friends who were there when it happened started telling me about it," a student said.

Source: MEGA The singer is apparently 'mortified' over the situation.

One rumor circulating among students suggested he had approached girls offering drugs. A student said: "One of my friends told me, 'A crackhead got on campus and started offering meth to some girls,' but I'm not sure if that's really what he did, I just heard that." Students said Elijah had attempted to approach female pupils near a dormitory building before being turned away. One witness said Elijah continued interacting with students in the dining hall area. Elijah is then said to have attempted to join the group and touched one of the girls while speaking with them. School officials later confirmed the incident in a message to parents. St. Paul's Rector Kathy Giles said Elijah had no connection to the institution but had claimed to be visiting as a parent.

Source: MEGA Elijah Blue Allman allegedly attempted to approach female pupils.