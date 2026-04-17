Cher Files for Conservatorship of 'Gravely Disabled' Son Elijah's Estate as He's Locked Up in Psychiatric Hospital: 'Situation Has Become Dire'

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Cher has filed for conservatorship of addict son Elijah Blue Allman estate, revealing he's been admitted to a psychiatric hospital following his latest brush with the law. Per court documents obtained by an outlet, the music icon, 79, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week requesting that fiduciary Jason Rubin take temporary control of her 49-year-old son's finances. "The life of Elijah Allman ('proposed conservatee') has significantly deteriorated since a prior conservatorship petition was filed in 2023," the new filing reads.

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'Attempt to Restore Him to Competency'

Source: Concord Police Department 'He has no concept of money,' Cher said of her youngest son.

It stated, "The proposed conservatee is currently in custody in the State of New Hampshire in a locked psychiatric hospital in an attempt to restore him to competency to face criminal charges in two cases across two New Hampshire counties for: felony burglary criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass and breach of bail, but that is just the current set of problems." As OK! previously reported, Allman was arrested twice in one weekend recently — first for causing a disturbance at a local prep school that resulted in assault charges, and then for breaking into someone's home. The "Believe" hitmaker went on to explain that her youngest son "has no concept of money, is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence" due to his "severe mental health and addiction issues."

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Source: mega The 49-year-old has struggled with mental health and addiction issues for years.

Allman "spends any money he gets immediately, and almost exclusively money on drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation," the Grammy winner claimed. Cher further alleged that he "had an $18,000 bill with a drug dealer who tracked him down, resulting in Elijah borrowing money from a friend in order to avoid being harmed." She added that he has failed to "pay any income taxes" and didn't show up for a court appearance after his ex-wife, singer Marieangela King, obtained an order to receive spousal support.

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'Elijah Has No Ability to Manage Money'

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Source: mega Elijah Blue Allman's father, Gregg, was also an addict.

The filing also claimed her son "has no awareness of consequences for the damage he caused at various AirBnBs where he had been staying; were it not for his friends and family cleaning up the financial and physical messes he made at those residences, he would have even more judgments against him." "In total, Elijah has no ability to manage money, and any dollar he receives from his father’s trust (his only source of income) is immediately squandered without regard for his liabilities or well-being," it stated. According to court documents, he receives $120,000 a month via a trust set up by his dad, late singer Gregg Allman. Cher's short-lived marriage to the musician only lasted for nine days. He notably died of liver cancer at age 69 in 2017 as a result of addiction.

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'There Is a Clear Patten'

Source: mega Cher claimed he spends all his money on drugs and hotels.

"There is a clear pattern in Elijah’s behavior," she alleged. "After he receives his trust distribution, he checks into a hotel, usually the Chateau Marmont, buys and does drugs until he runs out of money, ends up in the hospital or overdoses. Based on this pattern, if Elijah were to receive his trust distribution, he will use it buy drugs." The "Strong Enough" singer then argued it would be "appropriate" to seek a conservatorship of Elijah’s person after he's out of the hospital, characterizing him as "gravely disabled." She cited "thousands of dollars in damages from cigarette burns in the rugs, beds, dressers, broken windows [and] walls," revealing he's "been thrown out of a total of 18 hotels because he has made guests feel uncomfortable [by] screaming obscenities and acting erratically."

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'His Drug Dependency Is at Its Worst'

Source: mega 'His mental health has severely deteriorated,' the singer alleged.