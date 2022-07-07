Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Lonely' After Parting Ways With Matthew Lawrence

“I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely," Burke continued, regarding her feelings on possibly entering the dating world again.

While she acknowledged the modern challenges of navigating meeting people and beginning romantic relationships, she admitted that despite being reluctant, exploring a dating app "might be the only way."

“I am definitely starting to be curious. It doesn't necessarily mean that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet," she noted. "I definitely want to start maybe meeting new people and obviously, that means I have to get out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so.”