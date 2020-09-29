Cheryl Burke has come clean, revealing that she has sober for two years now — and it was a decision she made entirely on her own.

According to Us Weekly, the star made the revelations during the Tuesday, September 29, episode of the “LadyGang” podcast. The Dancing With the Stars pro spoke out about her own journey with sobriety after cohost Keltie Knight spoke to AJ McLean — Burke’s DWTS partner this season — about his previous battle with addictions.

The 38-year-old actually credits the Backstreet Boys member — who has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years but cleaned up his act after completing his third stint in rehab in 2011 — with providing her support during season 29 of the ABC hit show.

“That’s why I really wanted AJ, because I’m like, for him to be maybe partnered with someone who is just, like, still fresh in the scene [or] likes to go out, I was a little worried just as a friend in a way,” the dancer revealed on the podcast. “But then I’m glad we’re partnered up together.”

Burke, who married actor Matthew Lawrence in 2019, does not attend Alcoholics Anonymous — she just simply chooses not to drink.

“It was just a decision that I made for myself,” she said. “And it was when Matt and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like — or that I was like, he didn’t even know — I was just like, I was done.”

Burke also revealed that her father played a major role in her decision to quit drinking.

“My father passed away — and then my dad was an alcoholic — so either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey,” she continued. “That’s just my personality. It’s either black or white.”

We wish her nothing but the best on her continued journey of sobriety.

The full episode of the “LadyGang” podcast airs on Tuesday on PodcastOne.