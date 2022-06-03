Cheryl Burke's Ex Matthew Lawrence Living With His Mother & Brother After Split, Documents Reveal

It looks like Matthew Lawrence is in good company following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Disney Channel alum, 42, is living with his 72-year-old mother and 34-year-old brother Andrew, who are also helping him pay his bills.

In the documents, Lawrence revealed his income from 2022 — and it's safe to say he isn't rolling in the dough. He only listed bringing in $13,000 for 2022; the payments are from Universal City Studios, CBS, Walt Disney, Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox.

Since the handsome hunk starred on Boy Meets World for several years in the '90s, most of the income is small royalty payments.