Cheryl Hines Addresses RFK Jr.’s Alleged Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Nearly 1 Year After Sexting Scandal
Cheryl Hines finally addressed her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s alleged affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, nearly one year after his sexting scandal hit headlines.
Hines, 59, refused to comment on the scandal directly and tip-toed around the subject in an interview published by a news outlet on Tuesday, August 12.
Cheryl Hines Addressed Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Sexting Scandal
“I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star explained. “Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends, and we trust each other.”
Olivia Nuzzi Was Accused of Alleged Affair
Kennedy was at the center of a political scandal last fall after New York Magazine revealed one of their reporters was put on leave after she “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign,” who multiple outlets have alleged to have been Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the outlet published in a statement at the time. “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign.”
The organization’s internal review concluded that Nuzzi’s personal relationship did not affect her work, stating in a follow-up that “no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias” were found.
Olivia Nuzzi Addressed Affair Scandal
The journalist later released a statement confirming that “the nature of some communication” between herself and “a former reporting subject turned personal,” but she did not “directly report on the subject nor use them as a source” during that time.
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” she told the outlet. “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Was Never Directly Identified
Although Kennedy was never directly identified, a rep for the politician later told The Washington Post that Kennedy only met Nuzzi once for her November 2023 profile story, “The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign.”
“Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” the representative said, per the Washington Post.